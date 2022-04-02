DET awards Joyalukkas with ‘Best Service Performance Brand Award 2022’

Mystery shoppers visit different outlets to evaluate each showroom based on outlet appearance, comfort, health and safety of visiting customers, policies and criteria, etc.

The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, shone brightly at the Dubai Business Excellence Scheme’s ‘Business Excellence Awards’, organised by Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai.

Joyalukkas was recognised as the ‘Best Service Performance Brand Award 2022’ in the fashion retail sector. The brand has won accolades under Dubai Business Excellence Scheme on multiple occasions in the past as well.

“We are delighted to be selectedas the best service performance brand because this means we are meeting our customer expectations and needs. This recognition by the Dubai Economy and Tourism means a lot to us, we take this opportunity to thank them and pledge to continue serving our customers with the best possible at all time’ said, John Paul Alukkas, managing director — international operations, Joyalukkas Group.

Talking about the constant evolution in terms of services and features that keep Joyalukkas one step ahead, Alukkas added: “It is the overall performance of all our showrooms that we try to assess and improve every quarter. Mystery shoppers visit different outlets to evaluate each showroom based on outlet appearance, comfort, health and safety of visiting customers, policies and criteria, etc. Employees are also evaluated including cashier observations, service delivery, and accessibility, among others.

The overall assessment and report is shared with the showrooms every quarter to help them assess themselves and improve, which helps us ensure a memorable shopping experience to our patrons during every visit. We are proud to have performed this well in 2021 and determined to keep upgrading ourselves to touch many more such milestones in the coming years.”