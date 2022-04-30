Desilicious honoured with ‘Most Innovative Brand of UAE’

Dubai’s homegrown brand, Desilicious, recently received the coveted AsiaOne ‘Most Innovative Brand of UAE’ award at the AsiaOne Media’s 17th edition of Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022. The ceremony was held at London Marriott Grosvenor Square on April 13, 2022. The award was presented by Ivan Romero-Martinez, ambassador of Honduras, and Guisell Morales-Echaverry, ambassador of Nicaragua in UK. Naresh Gurnani, owner of Shree Gangour Group UAE, said: “After meeting the need for authentic Indian sweets and snacks under the Gangour Sweets brand, we thought the time has come to provide a facelift. We have not only rebranded our existing restaurant and retail offerings, we have gone ahead and changed the complete look and feel of the brand, keeping in line with the ultra modern mix with authentic touch that the city of Dubai itself offers.”

Rajat Shukla, global head and principal partner, AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media, said: “The award recognises the sterling efforts put in by Desilicious to add value to the food lovers dining experience, building the brand in a sustained manner.”