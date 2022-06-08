Design Infinity becomes UAE’s first qualified Knauf Gypsum Installer

Published: Wed 8 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM

Providing high-end interior fit-out projects since 2012, Design Infinity has become one of the most successful and top-rated interior design companies in Dubai. Design Infinity has earned the esteemed title of becoming the UAE’s first qualified Gypsum installer after successfully completing the Knauf Advanced IQP qualification. The Knauf Advanced IQP (Intertek Qualified Personnel) certification is a collaboration between Intertek and Knauf. This advanced partition training covered all aspects of the Knauf partition systems, including product knowledge, system solutions, understanding of standards and fundamental installation methods. Knauf is one of the leading manufacturers of gypsum-based building materials and has become the first recognised institution for drywall works and installations in the UAE.

In recognition of this new accolade, Pratap Mendonca, co-founder and managing partner at Design Infinity said: “We focus on delivering superior quality projects. All of our interior fit out projects are executed following international standards. To have this qualification is a testimony to the fact that we lay great importance on the value add we bring to our clients and to the industry.”

Geetha Nayak, co-founder and managing partner at Design Infinity added: “Our team now has the full understanding of passive fire resistance principles. As a company, we always focus on providing excellent services to our clients. This achievement will definitely aid us in providing exceptional service to our projects.”

Sooraj Thekke Veetil, senior project Manager at Design Infinity said: “With the completion of this training, our team is now professionally trained on the fundamentals of fire rated drywall partition, system performances and product knowledge. They are now not only qualified to install in a safe and sustainable manner but they are also capable to ensure that penetrations are sealed accordingly and as per standards.”

Monika Prasad, marketing and communications manager at Design Infinity added: “To be the first qualified gypsum installer in the UAE is a great achievement. We are happy that four of our site supervisors are now professionally qualified for gypsum installation. The training is in line with the guidelines of the fire and life safety code of the UAE.”

Amer Bin Ahmed, managing director at Knauf Middle East, said: “We are very pleased to offer IQP accredited courses in partnership with Intertek at the new Knauf Training Centre. The new programmes will ensure higher quality and safety standards for buildings, enable us to continue our vision for quality, sustainability, health and safety, and also train professionals with excellence through a growing range of available courses. The new partnership with Intertek will improve skills and knowledge through the accredited qualifications. This initiative will help to create and retain a greater talent pool for the overall industry and to set a high standard for the region when it comes to professional training.”

This marks a new milestone for Design Infinity as it allows them to expand their presence in the market, being the first fit-out company to offer this newly certified service to clients for their interior installations in the UAE.