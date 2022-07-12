Design Infinity announces complimentary US green building council LEED certification

Published: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 11:57 AM Last updated: Tue 12 Jul 2022, 11:58 AM

The UAE’s leading interior fit-out and design-build company, Design Infinity, has today, on its 10th Anniversary announced to offer complimentary LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification for their forthcoming prestigious clients.

There are multiple benefits of having a sustainable facility and this announcement will be significant in several sectors like hospitality, healthcare, new construction and interior fit-out.

Commenting on the announcement, Pratap Mendonca, managing partner of Design Infinity, said: “Today, Design Infinity marks 10 glorious years of service in the UAE. We would like to offer complimentary LEED certification to our forthcoming prestigious clients. We lay strong emphasis on sustainability and believe that this offering will help our clients to consciously move towards sustainability.”

Geetha Nayak, the managing partner of Design Infinity, added: “There are several advantages of LEED certification such as lowering energy and water consumption, prioritising building efficiency, decrease in operational costs, increased asset value and ensuring productivity, comfort, health and well-being for occupants. We have always believed in providing excellent service to our clients and we will ensure that our clients benefit from this offering.”

With this announcement, Design Infinity will set another benchmark in the service offerings in the fit-out industry.

Design Infinity, last year, announced a two-year defect liability period for their clients. Design Infinity is the first interior fit-out company to make this offering in the UAE.

Design Infinity is also the first interior design company in the UAE to achieve Superbrand status.

With the head office in Dubai and licensed branch in Abu Dhabi, a 50,000 sq. ft. joinery and a glass and metal factory in Dubai Investment Park, Design Infinity today is a well-known brand in the interior fit-out industry.

Since establishing the business in 2012, Design Infinity has always maintained exceptional year-on-year growth. Design Infinity has completed 700+ projects in varied industries.

Design Infinity’s strength is in commercial fit-outs for the corporate, retail, banking, food and beverage, healthcare and the hospitality sector amongst various other key industries.