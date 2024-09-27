Design Duels by Casa Milano: Back and bigger than ever

A new KITA report reveals the UAE’s competitive advantages in value-added trade, showcasing a unique economic structure that highlights retail and air transport sectors, distinct from its GCC neighbours
Design Duels is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! Hosted by Azhar Sajan, the visionary founder and director of Casa Milano, this highly anticipated two-day event is set to bring the design community together like never before. Known for being a one-stop luxury home furnishing brand, Casa Milano is once again at the forefront of promoting creativity, collaboration, and competition through this iconic event.
Building on last year’s incredible success, where 73 companies and over 1,200 participants gathered, this year promises an even more exciting experience with over 125 companies and more than 2,500 participants from various design sectors. Kicking off at 8:00am and running until 9:00pm, participants can immerse themselves in a variety of thrilling sports, design challenges, and networking opportunities.
As Design Duels continues to grow, it has solidified its reputation as one of the most important events in the design calendar. Whether you’re competing, spectating, or networking, this event is sure to inspire and energise everyone involved.
A new KITA report reveals the UAE’s competitive advantages in value-added trade, showcasing a unique economic structure that highlights retail and air transport sectors, distinct from its GCC neighbours
No Sweat Maintenance offers a broad spectrum of services designed to enhance the efficiency and longevity of businesses across the UAE
The annual report provides a comprehensive analysis of the challenges and opportunities within the CBI industry
The expansion aims to revolutionise how industry professionals access and share knowledge, offering a digital marketplace where employees can exchange skills and expertise using a tokenised time currency
The partnership represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of organisational excellence on a global scale
The new garage features cutting-edge technology and a team of skilled technicians dedicated to delivering the highest standard of care for every vehicle
The milestone highlights Century Financial's unwavering commitment to sustainability and aligns with its strategic goal to achieve net zero emissions
The two-day event will highlight the latest autumn collections from top-tier brands