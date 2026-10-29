DesertBoard’s PSB can support project teams pursuing up to 20 LEED v5 points

DesertBoard is giving the UAE’s date-palm fronds a new role in sustainable construction. An independent assessment by KEO International Consultants, an architecture, engineering and sustainability consultancy, shows how Palm Strand Board (PSB) can help developers meet requirements under LEED v5, the green-building certification system.

The assessment identifies five credits worth up to 20 points, plus one prerequisite, that PSB can support under LEED v5 Building Design and Construction (BD+C). These cover embodied carbon, low-emitting materials, climate health, circular economy and indoor air quality. The documentation helps developers, architects and contractors assess PSB® against certification requirements and gives sustainability consultants supporting data for project submissions.

Manufactured in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, PSB transforms annually regenerated date-palm fronds into engineered panels for construction and interior applications. The material has 91 per cent bio-based content, a verified Type III Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) and E0 formaldehyde emissions. PSB’s environmental data is available in One Click LCA, a platform that helps project teams calculate their buildings' environmental impact.

"Developers and architects need to know what a material can contribute to their project and have the documentation to support that decision,” said Kareem Farah, director, DesertBoard UAE. "This mapping gives them a clear basis for considering PSB within their LEED v5 strategy. We are taking a resource that is part of the UAE's landscape and turning it into a building material with performance they can independently assess."

At Peninsula Four – The Plaza, the specified PSB volume represents approximately 1,237 tonnes of biogenic CO₂-equivalent stored in the material, calculated using project quantities and independently verified EPD data. This quantifies carbon stored in the specified material; it does not establish the development's net emissions reduction or LEED certification status.

The announcement builds on DesertBoard's work to turn the UAE's palm bio-ecological residue mass into building materials with practical applications across walls, ceilings, doors and joinery. Alongside its LEED v5 documentation, the company provides emissions test reports, REACH compliance documentation and bio-based content data to support specification decisions.

Credit achievement and LEED certification are determined at the project level, taking account of the building as a whole and the applicable assessment criteria. DesertBoard's documentation supports that assessment; it does not guarantee certification.

DesertBoard also received two awards for PSB at the ESG Business Awards 2026 in Singapore: the Circular Economy Award – UAE and the Net-Zero Award – Building Material Manufacturer.

For more information about Palm Strand Board and its applications, visit: www.desertboard.ae/