Desert Diamond named one of Dubai’s top 5 car wrapping studios in 2026

Desert Diamond Detailing has been named one of Dubai’s top five car wrapping studios in 2026, following a year marked by regional industry recognition, high-profile brand partnerships, and a growing portfolio of luxury European vehicle installations from its Al Quoz Industrial Area 3 facility.

The studio took home the Best of Franco award at Custom Show Emirates 2025, one of the region's most established automotive customisation competitions, through a collaborative installation with calligraphy artist Diaa Allam. The recognition placed Desert Diamond among a select group of UAE studios trusted with high-visibility, design-led commissions. Desert Diamond also counts Porsche Middle East among its confirmed brand partners.

Desert Diamond’s service range spans the full spectrum of vehicle protection and transformation. Car wrapping Dubai packages start from Dh6,500 for standard vinyl, with paint protection film (PPF) available from Dh6,900 and PPF colour wraps from Dh12,700. The studio offers PPF material warranties of up to 12 years and has introduced Tabby instalment payments, allowing clients to split premium packages across four interest-free payments.

Demand for professional vehicle wrapping and paint protection services in the UAE has expanded significantly since 2023, reflecting a wider shift in premium vehicle ownership preferences. Dubai’s concentration of European luxury marques — many of which require precise installation techniques due to complex body panel geometries has driven referrals toward studios with demonstrable technical expertise. Desert Diamond addresses this segment directly, carrying out all work in-house without subcontracting.

"Winning Best of Franco at Custom Show Emirates was a defining milestone for our studio. It reflects the level of precision and creative vision we bring to every project — whether it is a daily driver or a one-of-a-kind showpiece," said a representative of Desert Diamond Detailing.

The studio serves clients across vinyl wrapping, PPF, window tinting, ceramic coating, and vehicle modification. It maintains a 4.9 Google rating and provides client support in English, Arabic, and Russian. Enquiries and appointments are managed via WhatsApp.