Denver powers UAE Men’s Cricket at Asia Cup 2025 as official team partner

Denver, one of the most prestigious and admired men’s fragrance and grooming brands, today announced a bold step into international cricket sponsorship by joining the UAE Men’s Cricket Team as the official team partner for the Asia Cup 2025. This partnership highlights Denver’s expanding global footprint and commitment to celebrating success, resilience, and gentlemanly values on one of cricket’s most-watched stages.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be held in the UAE this September in the T20I format. The tournament will place the home team in the spotlight while offering brands significant visibility and engagement opportunities across the region.

Speaking on the partnership, Saurabh Gupta, MD and CEO of Hamilton Sciences Group (Denver), said: "Denver is proud to be part of a cricket tournament on the international stage. This association marks our serious endeavor to perform on the world stage and reflects our philosophy of celebrating men who work hard to earn a respectable position in life. It is a true reflection of perseverance, dedication, and achievement. Through this partnership, we hope to add greater value on the global platform. We are genuinely excited and look forward to the tournament, while wishing the very best to all participating teams."

This partnership also reflects Denver’s philanthropic outlook. Guided by the belief that confidence, dignity, and opportunity can change life trajectories, Denver will channel the energy around this tournament into community-focused initiatives with credible local partners in the Middle East and India. Efforts will encourage youth participation in sport, champion grooming-with-dignity drives, and spotlight everyday stories of perseverance to build self-belief beyond the boundary.

Strategically, this move positions Denver at the intersection of sport, culture, and commerce during a high-attention window across the GCC and India. Supporting an international team competing on home soil allows the brand to connect with fans across multiple markets.

Welcoming Denver to the team, Subhan Ahmad, COO, ECB, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Denver as our Official Team Partner. The brand’s reputation for excellence and its gentlemanly spirit aligns with our team’s pursuit of glory at the Asia Cup 2025. Together, we hope to create memorable moments for our fans and inspire the next generation of cricketers."

In Dubai, Denver products are widely available across leading supermarkets and retail chains including Nesto, Grand, Safari, Mark & Save, K.M. Trading, Al Madina, and Pasons, as well as in chemists, groceries, and neighborhood stores. The brand is also preparing to launch on Amazon and Noon, expanding access via e-commerce marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms.

For more information, visit www.Denverformen.com