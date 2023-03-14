Partner Content By KT Engage
DentaTur explains all you need to know about Turkey Teeth
All you must know about Turkey Teeth: The latest dental treatment trend
Turkey Teeth is one of the latest trends in dental treatment that has gained worldwide traction, especially on social media. People from across the world, especially the UK, go to Turkey for the treatment. In this article, DentaTur, an Antalya-based dental clinic, has explained what 'Turkey Teeth' is along with its benefits and disadvantages.
From the first time you meet someone, their bright and confident smile gives a better impression of the person. Investing in a good dental treatment to enhance your smile always makes sense. That's because you only have one chance to make a great first impression.
However, some people would go to any extent to get the ideal smile. These people include those who spend a lot of money on expensive dental treatments. They even leave their home and visit countries like Turkey where they can get the best dental treatment which is affordable.
Nowadays, it is very common to see a social media celebrity gleaming brightly with similarly dazzling teeth done in Turkey. Reality TV personalities such as former 'Love Island' contestants Jack Fincham and Katie Price have also played a key role in popularising the Turkey Teeth trend. Initially fuelled by just decreasing pricing, the trend is currently continuing to rise in a variety of ways. People really like how quickly their smiles may be transformed with the Turkey Teeth treatment. However, not everyone had a happy ending with the treatment. Some dental procedures and smile makeovers have led to regret and disappointment.
If you are one of those individuals who want to acquire the perfect smile by going through the treatment, you must first understand what Turkey Teeth is, as well as its benefits and disadvantages.
What exactly is Turkey Teeth?
Turkey teeth is a fad in which individuals fly to Turkey to acquire crowns, which requires shaving the teeth to over 70 per cent to get that ideal smile at a considerably lower cost than similar dental operations in nations such as the UK.
However, the term 'Turkey Teeth' is most typically used sarcastically to describe a negative experience with dental treatment in Turkey.
In truth, Turkey Teeth is a dental procedure that involves filing down a person's natural tooth and then placing crowns or veneers on top.
When you undergo the treatment, your teeth are generally extremely white and completely square in form.
Though many millennials desire Turkey teeth, the phrase is used cynically, meaning that patients forego their natural and healthy teeth in order to obtain false but attractive ones.
Extreme tooth filing, forceful tooth reduction, invasive therapies, or problems are to blame.
The word originated on social media platforms such as TikTok, where users shared their stories.
Turkey Teeth's pros and cons
The term 'Dental tourism' refers to the practice of travelling to a foreign nation to have a dental operation performed. Turkey is one of the greatest destinations to visit for dental care. Many people, particularly in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, have had remarkable success with their dental surgeries at a far lower cost. The cost of Turkish cosmetic dentistry is substantially lower and can be as low as one-fifth of the cost of dental operations in the UK. Social media influencers are particularly interested in having their smiles transformed.
TikTok will reveal several influencers who have had cosmetic dentistry in Turkey if you search for the tag Turkey teeth.
However, Turkey Teeth has various drawbacks. BBC News conducted a survey of 1,000 UK dentists, 597 of whom stated that they have treated patients who had difficulties after visiting Turkey for dental procedures. While some people choose veneers, which entail filing a tiny portion of the tooth, the majority opt for crowns, which require the removal of over 70 per cent of the teeth.
The disadvantages include:
- Pain that is intense and lasts a long time
- Nerves that are exposed are vulnerable to infections
- Teeth decay
- Teeth that are too sensitive make eating and communicating difficult
- Inadequately fitting veneers (or crowns) cause sensitivity, plaque, and gum disease
- Veneers (or crowns) that are not properly blended come off
- If left untreated, gum infection can spread to the sinuses and possibly the bones
Why choose Dentatur
Patients who undergo the Turkey Teeth dental procedure have precisely square and gleaming white teeth. But, excessive and inappropriate grinding of good teeth might result in issues, adverse effects, increased sensitivity, and chronic discomfort, if the dentist is incompetent.
But, Dentatur, never disappoints its customers and only offers high-quality services.
Dentatur's skilled and qualified specialists, as well as the newest technology, ensure that the Turkey Teeth fad loses its negative connotation and provides patients with a pleasant dental treatment experience. Dentatur does not utilise the term 'Turkey Teeth' in a derogatory or disparaging manner in its practice, but rather delivers high-quality services at reasonable pricing.
DentaTur is a dental clinic in Turkey's most lovely and picturesque city, Antalya. The clinic's skilled team will ensure that you receive the best dental care that you have always desired.
Dentatur exclusively offers high-quality operations at reasonable pricing and goes out of its way to prevent uncomfortable circumstances, badly done treatments, and Turkey Teeth.
Despite Turkey Teeth's unfavourable social media notoriety, Dentatur has been highly trusted by people for 22 years and offers a comprehensive range of professional dental services.
You can take advantage of the following services:
- Dental implants, veneers, crowns, and laser teeth whitening
- Smile makeovers, composite bonding, and dentures
DentaTur meticulously trains a staff of customer service professionals. The staff is here to address any queries you may have. Recommendations are also given for all possible treatments, so patients are aware of all the specifics ahead of time.
Dentatur's dentists are devoted and professional. They just won't recommend unnecessary and costly procedures. Moreover, they will also discuss the potential benefits and drawbacks of each treatment.
Whenever it can, DentaTur embraces conservatism. However, it always cooperates with the patient so that they get the best solution for their dental problem.
Dentatur is the go-to expert if you choose to visit Turkey to get a perfect smile and end your dental woes.