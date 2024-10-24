Delta International Trading Academy makes history by breaking Guinness World Record for 'Most Nationalities in a Trading Lesson'

Delta International Trading Academy has achieved a historic milestone by breaking the Guinness World Record for the 'Most Nationalities in a Trading Lesson'. The event brought together participants from 54 different nationalities, marking a significant step toward global financial inclusion and literacy.

Delta Academy is committed to empowering individuals to achieve financial freedom through trading. Recognising that trading is a universal pursuit, the goal was not only to set a world record but also to unite participants from diverse backgrounds, demonstrating that financial education can inspire independence and collaboration.

In partnership with Miles Capital and Carlton FX, the initiative aimed to democratise financial knowledge and create a momentous event that would motivate others. These esteemed trading platforms contributed their expertise and robust technology to ensure a seamless experience for all participants as they embarked on their trading journey.

"This record attempt represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize financial education," said Mohammed Safeer, CEO, Delta International Trading Academy. "By bringing together such a diverse group of participants, we are demonstrating that financial literacy knows no boundaries. With the right tools, resources, and support, Delta International is committed to empowering traders from all backgrounds to navigate the complexities of the market and achieve true financial independence."

The 45-minute trading lesson provided participants with invaluable insights into two significant markets—gold and Bitcoin—chosen for their representation of both traditional and contemporary trading opportunities. The diverse backgrounds of the 54 participants infused the session with energy and depth, enriching the overall learning experience. Amid ongoing global economic turmoil and uncertainty, securing one’s financial future has become more critical than ever. The event’s ability to bring together participants from diverse nationalities highlights the importance of collective learning and collaboration in navigating these challenges. Delta International Trading Academy, in partnership with its collaborators, is committed to fostering a brighter financial future for all by empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in today's complex market. The event was organised by FuturaX Marketing Agency. FuturaX Marketing Agency is a leading provider of expert digital solutions. The agency specialises in creating marketing strategies, including social media management, SEO, paid ads and content creation, to help businesses thrive online. Delta International Academy is excited to announce its expansion plans in the GCC, with new branches slated to open in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar by 2025. In addition, the Academy will soon introduce a franchise model, aligning with its vision for growth in Europe and India, enhancing access to quality education across these regions.

Delta International Trading Academy's record-breaking event not only showcased the importance of financial education across cultures but also highlighted the pressing need for collective knowledge in today’s uncertain economic climate. Supported by a network of dedicated partners, this historic gathering exemplifies the commitment to fostering financial literacy and empowerment for individuals from all backgrounds.