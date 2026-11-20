Deliveroo unveils the UAE’s top 50 trending orders of 2026
17 UAE favourites feature in Deliveroo’s Global Top 100 Report as protein-packed bowls, chicken orders, pet essentials, beauty buys and bouquets shape what the UAE puts in its basket
- PUBLISHED: Fri 20 Nov 2026, 9:08 AM
From shawarma sandwiches and chicken wings to protein-packed bowls, matcha drinks and even pet food, the UAE's ordering habits have covered plenty of ground in 2026. Deliveroo is revealing the country's Top 50 Trending Orders of the Year, offering a snapshot of the dishes, drinks and everyday essentials that captured customers' attention across the Emirates. The list forms part of Deliveroo's annual Global Top 100 Report, with 17 UAE favourites earning a place among the world's most trending orders.
Leading this year's rankings is Feels' Beef Power Bowl, taking the number one spot and reflecting the UAE's growing appetite for protein-packed meals. Chicken was hard to miss, with shawarma appearing three times in the Top 20. There was also plenty of room for global flavours, from Thai stir-fries and Japanese ramen to Mexican burritos. Beyond restaurant menus, 16 retail and grocery products made the Top 50, including premium steaks, pet food, skincare and electrolytes.
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Here is a look at the UAE's Top 50 Trending Orders of 2026:
Beef Power Bowl – Feels
Dijon Club Sandwich – Joe & The Juice
10 Pcs Platter – Wingstop
6pcs Chickenjoy Crave Bucket – Jollibee
Sausage Roll – Pechka
Baked Chicken Nuggets Meal (Kids) – Krave
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Regular – Allo Beirut
High Protein Chicken Avocado Wrap – Go! Healthy
Cashew Nut Stir Fry – Rosa's Thai Cafe
Cruncher Meal (Medium) – KFC
German Doner Kebab – German Doner Kebab
Jalapeno Slider – SALT
Cloudy Coconut Matcha – Grove Cafe and Restaurant
Chicken Shawarma Classic Sandwich – Mosaic Restaurant
Express Chicken Burrito – Taqado Mexican Kitchen
Chewy Melt – Home Bakery
Spicy Chicken Wings – HAPI
THE DON (Pepperoni All Day) – Sopranos
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich – Zaroob
The Gobbler – Gino's Deli
Special Chicken – MANDI MAN
Egg N' Sausage Wrap – McDonald's
Chicken Breast Grilled – Krave
Spicy Crispy Shrimp Poke – Pokai UAE
Truffle Mushroom Burger – High Joint
Super Tuna Wrap – Zaatar w Zeit
Burrito Bowl – Chipotle
Pepperoni Primo 15" – Pitfire Pizza
Classic Nutella Crepe – PDL Coffee Co.
Tori Ramen – Bentoya
Ono Poké Bowl – Poke & Co
Patty Melt – Five Guys
Steak Salad – The Lazy Guy Cafe
Build Your Own Double Cheeseburger – Pickl
Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Wet 85g – The Pet Shop
The Broth Lab Beef Broth 500ml – Deliveroo HOP
Blooming Marvelous Bouquet – GrandRose
Rhutab Sokari 450g – Bateel Boutique
Afanasy Kvas 500ml x 6 – Prostor Russian Supermarket
Nature Farm Organic Brown Eggs 30s – Grandiose
Tenderloin Steak - Carni Graze – Carnistore
Carrefour Ready-to-Eat Avocados 2-Piece Pack – Carrefour
Australian Black Angus Beef Ribeye 250g – Prime Gourmet
Spinneys British Strawberries 400g – Spinneys
D'Pollo Zinger Chicken Strips – VIVA Supermarket Group
Waitrose Essential Cottage Cheese Natural 300g – Waitrose
Bioactive Collagen Jelly Green Apple 400g – Health Nag
Soap & Glory Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Tonic 200ml – Boots
Mango Electrolytes – Humantra
Vanilla & Oud 3-Wick Candle – Bath & Body Works
Bowl goals and a protein-packed appetite
Feels' Beef Power Bowl took the top spot, setting the tone for a year when protein-forward options made their mark. From Go! Healthy's High Protein Chicken Avocado Wrap and Pokai's Spicy Crispy Shrimp Poke to Zaatar w Zeit's Super Tuna Wrap and The Lazy Guy Cafe's Steak Salad, customers showed an appetite for meals that bring together flavour and substance. Even the retail rankings got in on the trend, with cottage cheese, beef broth and collagen jelly making appearances.
The UAE has a serious thing for chicken
Three shawarma sandwiches featured in the Top 20, alongside Wingstop's 10 Pcs Platter at number three and Jollibee's Chickenjoy Crave Bucket at number four. From the familiar flavours of Allo Beirut, Mosaic Restaurant and Zaroob to KFC's Cruncher Meal, HAPI's Spicy Chicken Wings and Krave's chicken nuggets and grilled chicken, chicken showed up in just about every form imaginable.
A passport full of flavour
Rosa's Thai Cafe brought the heat with its Cashew Nut Stir Fry, while Bentoya's Tori Ramen offered a taste of Japan. Mexican favourites also made their mark, with Taqado's Express Chicken Burrito and Chipotle's Burrito Bowl featuring in the rankings. Add German doner kebabs, American-style burgers, pepperoni pizza and Middle Eastern staples, and it is clear that customers are happy to travel the world one order at a time.
The grocery basket gets a glow-up
Sixteen retail and grocery products made this year's Top 50. Alongside eggs, avocados and strawberries, customers added Australian Black Angus ribeye, tenderloin steak and chilled dates to their baskets. Royal Canin pet food featured alongside skincare from Soap & Glory, Humantra electrolytes and a Bath & Body Works Vanilla & Oud candle. GrandRose's Blooming Marvelous Bouquet also made the list.
A taste of what’s trending around the world
The UAE's place in the global food conversation continues to grow, with 17 local favourites securing a spot in Deliveroo's Global Top 100 Report for 2026, reflecting the diversity of the Emirates' dining scene.
Discover the full Global Top 100 Report, including the 17 UAE favourites that made the list.