From shawarma sandwiches and chicken wings to protein-packed bowls, matcha drinks and even pet food, the UAE's ordering habits have covered plenty of ground in 2026. Deliveroo is revealing the country's Top 50 Trending Orders of the Year, offering a snapshot of the dishes, drinks and everyday essentials that captured customers' attention across the Emirates. The list forms part of Deliveroo's annual Global Top 100 Report, with 17 UAE favourites earning a place among the world's most trending orders.

Leading this year's rankings is Feels' Beef Power Bowl, taking the number one spot and reflecting the UAE's growing appetite for protein-packed meals. Chicken was hard to miss, with shawarma appearing three times in the Top 20. There was also plenty of room for global flavours, from Thai stir-fries and Japanese ramen to Mexican burritos. Beyond restaurant menus, 16 retail and grocery products made the Top 50, including premium steaks, pet food, skincare and electrolytes.

Here is a look at the UAE's Top 50 Trending Orders of 2026:

Beef Power Bowl – Feels Dijon Club Sandwich – Joe & The Juice 10 Pcs Platter – Wingstop 6pcs Chickenjoy Crave Bucket – Jollibee Sausage Roll – Pechka Baked Chicken Nuggets Meal (Kids) – Krave Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Regular – Allo Beirut High Protein Chicken Avocado Wrap – Go! Healthy Cashew Nut Stir Fry – Rosa's Thai Cafe Cruncher Meal (Medium) – KFC German Doner Kebab – German Doner Kebab Jalapeno Slider – SALT Cloudy Coconut Matcha – Grove Cafe and Restaurant Chicken Shawarma Classic Sandwich – Mosaic Restaurant Express Chicken Burrito – Taqado Mexican Kitchen Chewy Melt – Home Bakery Spicy Chicken Wings – HAPI THE DON (Pepperoni All Day) – Sopranos Chicken Shawarma Sandwich – Zaroob The Gobbler – Gino's Deli Special Chicken – MANDI MAN Egg N' Sausage Wrap – McDonald's Chicken Breast Grilled – Krave Spicy Crispy Shrimp Poke – Pokai UAE Truffle Mushroom Burger – High Joint Super Tuna Wrap – Zaatar w Zeit Burrito Bowl – Chipotle Pepperoni Primo 15" – Pitfire Pizza Classic Nutella Crepe – PDL Coffee Co. Tori Ramen – Bentoya Ono Poké Bowl – Poke & Co Patty Melt – Five Guys Steak Salad – The Lazy Guy Cafe Build Your Own Double Cheeseburger – Pickl Royal Canin Digest Sensitive Wet 85g – The Pet Shop The Broth Lab Beef Broth 500ml – Deliveroo HOP Blooming Marvelous Bouquet – GrandRose Rhutab Sokari 450g – Bateel Boutique Afanasy Kvas 500ml x 6 – Prostor Russian Supermarket Nature Farm Organic Brown Eggs 30s – Grandiose Tenderloin Steak - Carni Graze – Carnistore Carrefour Ready-to-Eat Avocados 2-Piece Pack – Carrefour Australian Black Angus Beef Ribeye 250g – Prime Gourmet Spinneys British Strawberries 400g – Spinneys D'Pollo Zinger Chicken Strips – VIVA Supermarket Group Waitrose Essential Cottage Cheese Natural 300g – Waitrose Bioactive Collagen Jelly Green Apple 400g – Health Nag Soap & Glory Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Tonic 200ml – Boots Mango Electrolytes – Humantra Vanilla & Oud 3-Wick Candle – Bath & Body Works

Bowl goals and a protein-packed appetite

Feels' Beef Power Bowl took the top spot, setting the tone for a year when protein-forward options made their mark. From Go! Healthy's High Protein Chicken Avocado Wrap and Pokai's Spicy Crispy Shrimp Poke to Zaatar w Zeit's Super Tuna Wrap and The Lazy Guy Cafe's Steak Salad, customers showed an appetite for meals that bring together flavour and substance. Even the retail rankings got in on the trend, with cottage cheese, beef broth and collagen jelly making appearances.

The UAE has a serious thing for chicken

Three shawarma sandwiches featured in the Top 20, alongside Wingstop's 10 Pcs Platter at number three and Jollibee's Chickenjoy Crave Bucket at number four. From the familiar flavours of Allo Beirut, Mosaic Restaurant and Zaroob to KFC's Cruncher Meal, HAPI's Spicy Chicken Wings and Krave's chicken nuggets and grilled chicken, chicken showed up in just about every form imaginable.

A passport full of flavour

Rosa's Thai Cafe brought the heat with its Cashew Nut Stir Fry, while Bentoya's Tori Ramen offered a taste of Japan. Mexican favourites also made their mark, with Taqado's Express Chicken Burrito and Chipotle's Burrito Bowl featuring in the rankings. Add German doner kebabs, American-style burgers, pepperoni pizza and Middle Eastern staples, and it is clear that customers are happy to travel the world one order at a time.

The grocery basket gets a glow-up

Sixteen retail and grocery products made this year's Top 50. Alongside eggs, avocados and strawberries, customers added Australian Black Angus ribeye, tenderloin steak and chilled dates to their baskets. Royal Canin pet food featured alongside skincare from Soap & Glory, Humantra electrolytes and a Bath & Body Works Vanilla & Oud candle. GrandRose's Blooming Marvelous Bouquet also made the list.

A taste of what’s trending around the world

The UAE's place in the global food conversation continues to grow, with 17 local favourites securing a spot in Deliveroo's Global Top 100 Report for 2026, reflecting the diversity of the Emirates' dining scene.

Discover the full Global Top 100 Report, including the 17 UAE favourites that made the list.