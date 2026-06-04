Deliveroo UAE launches in-app restaurant reservations powered By SevenRooms

Deliveroo UAE has announced the launch of Deliveroo Reservations, a new in-app feature powered by SevenRooms, marking the company’s evolution beyond delivery and into a fully integrated dining platform.

The feature integrates SevenRooms’ industry-leading reservation technology into the Deliveroo platform, giving customers access to a curated selection of restaurants across the city, including some of the most sought-after dining destinations.

The launch marks a significant step in Deliveroo’s ambition to support restaurants beyond delivery, helping them grow in-store sales and reach new customers.

The move also follows DoorDash’s acquisition of Deliveroo and SevenRooms in 2025, and represents the first major product integration since the businesses came together.

SevenRooms is widely regarded as one of the leading technology platforms for restaurants, with its best in class CRM, guest experience, and marketing tools to help grow in-store sales and strengthen customer relationships.

By integrating with SevenRooms, Deliveroo is making reservations available to consumers at scale with its highly engaged user base, opening up new discovery opportunities so diners can browse and book top restaurants in one place.

Alongside increased distribution and visibility for restaurants, the integration directly connects Deliveroo bookings with SevenRooms. This means availability, bookings and cancellations are available in one place and update instantly without any manual input.

Nick Price, general manager at Deliveroo Middle East, said: “The launch of Deliveroo Reservations aligns with our broader ambition to support the long-term sustainability and growth of the hospitality sector in the UAE, with Dubai leading as the first city to introduce the service. By expanding beyond delivery and into the dine-out space, we are creating new opportunities for our restaurant partners to drive in-store sales, optimise table occupancy, and connect with new audiences. This integrated approach allows restaurants to engage customers across both dine-in and delivery occasions, ultimately strengthening their visibility, resilience, and long-term success within an increasingly competitive market.”

Joel Montaniel, VP, head of SevenRooms and co-founder added: "Restaurants thrive on the relationships they build with their guests. Bringing reservations into the Deliveroo app gives Dubai restaurants a new way to connect with diners and grow, while making it easy for consumers to discover and book great restaurants.”

Deliveroo Reservations builds on the company’s continued expansion across food, grocery, and retail, and reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations towards seamless, end-to-end experiences that connect discovery, convenience, and dining choice within a single platform.

Deliveroo Reservations has initially launched in Dubai, with plans for further expansion across the UAE.