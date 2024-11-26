Deliveroo brings unmissable White Friday Deals across top brands

Deliveroo is taking the White Friday season to new heights with a range of exclusive, on-demand deals across multiple retail categories. Shoppers can now enjoy incredible discounts on wellness, toys and games, health & pharmacy, electronics, baby and child, beauty, and opticals through the Deliveroo app. With offers running until December 2, the convenience of having top-tier products delivered directly to your door has never been more enticing.

Wellness deals to keep you hydrated

Wellness brand Humantra is making hydration a holiday priority, offering 25% off its entire range. Shoppers can also try the newly launched Black Cherry flavor, crafted for a refreshing and health-conscious holiday season.

Joy for the little ones

Parents can save big while spreading holiday cheer, as Toys R Us offers discounts of up to 79 per cent on a wide range of toys. Similarly, the Early Learning Centre is bringing creative play to homes with up to 50 per cent off on selected items, making it easy to find the perfect gift for kids.

Health essentials at unbeatable prices

Shoppers can stock up on pharmacy essentials with substantial discounts. Binsina Pharmacy is offering up to 75% off, while Nahdi Pharmacy provides up to 70% off select items. Additionally, 800 Pharmacy has slashed prices by up to 30%, making it the perfect opportunity to prepare thoughtful care packages or restock health supplies.

Tech enthusiasts rejoice

The season’s hottest tech deals are on Deliveroo. HiPhone is offering up to 90 per cent off and a Buy One Get One Free offer on premium gadgets. Similarly, EROS has rolled out discounts of up to 90 per cent on a variety of electronics, providing tech lovers with the chance to upgrade their gear at unbeatable prices.

Exclusive offers for moms and kids Parents can shop guilt-free with Mumzworld offering up to 50 per cent off on baby essentials, toys, and accessories. These deals are perfect for ensuring the little ones have all they need, from everyday items to special gifts, without stretching the budget. Beauty and fragrance finds White Friday is also a time for self-indulgence. Swiss Arabian Perfume is offering 30 per cent off its luxurious fragrance collection, while Watsons has slashed prices by up to 50 per cent on a wide range of beauty must-haves. Meanwhile, Nectar Life is offering 40 per cent off all items, making it the perfect moment to stock up on wellness products. Eyewear deals you can’t miss For those in need of eyewear, Eyewa is offering 50 per cent off contact lenses and glasses. Whether updating personal style or securing essential vision care products, shoppers can enjoy quality at incredible prices this season.

With these exclusive White Friday deals, Deliveroo is your ultimate destination for holiday shopping. From tech gadgets and beauty products to toys and wellness essentials, there’s something for every shopper—all just a tap away.