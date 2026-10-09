Deliveroo appoints Vasilis Hadjiaslanis as general manager for the Middle East

Deliveroo has announced the appointment of Vasilis Hadjiaslanis as general manager for the Middle East, leading the company’s business across the region.

As general manager, Hadjiaslanis will work closely with DoorDash’s international teams, both across the Middle East and globally, to accelerate growth across the three sides of the marketplace: consumers, merchants and riders.

Miki Kuusi, CEO of DoorDash International, said: "The Middle East is an important region for Deliveroo and one where we see significant long-term opportunity. Vasilis brings strong experience in scaling consumer and marketplace businesses, and I’m pleased to have him leading this next phase of growth and building on the strong foundations we have in place."

Hadjiaslanis said: “I’ve always been a Deliveroo user, but now, seeing the business from the inside, I have a new appreciation for what Deliveroo has built in the Middle East and the significant opportunity ahead. My priority is to build on that momentum, giving consumers, merchants and riders even more reasons to choose Deliveroo. By combining the deep local knowledge of our Middle East team with the scale, technology and experience of DoorDash globally, I believe we can accelerate our growth."

Hadjiaslanis brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling technology and marketplace businesses across the Middle East and Africa. Prior to joining Deliveroo, he was General Manager of Bolt in the UAE, where he led the growth of its mobility platform through a joint venture with Dubai Taxi Company. Before Bolt, he spent more than seven years at Uber in senior leadership, growth and operations roles across the Middle East and Africa, including serving as interim General Manager for the UAE, Jordan and Lebanon.

Deliveroo has operated in the Middle East for more than a decade, launching in the UAE in 2015 and Kuwait in 2019. Since then, the business has grown and evolved alongside the region, expanding beyond restaurant delivery into grocery and retail and, in 2025, passing the milestone of 100 million orders delivered since launch.

In 2025, Deliveroo officially became part of DoorDash following the successful completion of the acquisition.

You can read more on the Deliveroo website.