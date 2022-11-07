Delivering world class products

Srivatsa Nayak, Sales Head, Vivo GCC, talks about the ethos responsible for the brand’s continuous rise in the region

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 5:37 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 5:42 PM

Excerpts from the interview are mentioned below.

The mobile handset market is seeing aggressive competition. What is Vivo’s USP in such a crowded market?

There is competition, but the market opportunity is also very big. The market is so lucrative that we believe we have a great opportunity as a brand. But, we are not looking at short-term gains and thinking about how we can capture a good market share. For us, it is important to put the right inputs on the ground, and the right output will follow. We have seen that in China, India and in other markets.

We have been focused on innovations. For example, we were the first one to make a product with in-display fingerprint sensor technology, retractable front camera, etc. Being in the technology business, innovation is our bedrock and innovation is what we have to strive for if we have to do well in this category.

Our customer-centricity and focus is what differentiates us, whether it is about coming up with new products, marketing, advertising, after-sales service, we keep the consumer first at every stage. We create, strategise and design our products from the customer’s view-point and what their pain-points are. We are understanding the Middle East market and hope we will do even better in the future. With our consumer-first approach, we will continue to deliver reliable, good quality, trustworthy products, because that is what is going to make us stand out.

You have products across whole price range, but what is the focus segment?

Our entry level phone is at around $125 and we go up to $1,100. From a demographic point of view, around 70 to 80 per cent of the market is in the 18-34-year-old category. We are focusing on millennials as it is the bulk of the market. On the price band side, we want to serve the Middle East consumers in the best possible way. We believe the market is attractive at the $200-300 price point, as well as at the $400 range. Different segments of consumers have different things which excite them and our purpose is to serve consumers accordingly.

What is your strategy for sales, for both offline and online?

Whether it is online or offline, these are channels to serve the consumer. There are some consumers who care more about the experience — touch and feel of the product. For such consumers, we will have an adequate offline presence. Then, there is another set of people who look for convenience. For them, online is the way to go and we will be present there too. We have been selling products on online platforms, and we also have our own e-store now. As of now, online sales command roughly 10 per cent of our sales volumes, but we are seeing consistent growth in the channel year-on-year.

After-sales service is an important determiner while selecting a particular product. What are you doing to make your customer experience more seamless?

There is a complete paradigm shift in our after-sales services, which is different from what the industry offers. The benefit we offer is that everything that happens in the service centre is under our control, as the customer service centres are owned by us, and not by other third parties. An important factor that determines a customer’s experience is same day delivery of your product. In most cases, consumers are asked to come back after two to three days to collect their phones because the centres might not have the required spare parts. In our case, since the centre is owned by the company, we know where the required spare part is, at a store or service centre. Even if you were to look at the kind of experience, infrastructure, entertainment facilities, people training, this is directly controlled and owned by the company. After-sales is important to grow long-term. While we do not speak much about our after-sales offerings, we have made significant investments in that direction.

What kind of growth has the brand witnessed in Middle East over the past three years? How important is the Middle East market for the brand?

The Middle East market is very important for Vivo, and we are not looking at only short-term gains here. We have a clear vision of where we see Vivo in the Middle East, be in the medium-term or for the long-term. We had just set up our bases in 2019, and then Covid-19 hit. We were amongst the few brands that weathered the storm and today, as per GfK, we are amongst the top five brands in the region. That speaks volumes of our journey and our tenacious approach. However, we believe there is still more we can do and achieve. Our long term vision is to be amongst the top three brands, commanding a 20 per cent plus market share in the region.

Please share a few words about the new V25 series.

After the super success of the V23 series, we are now bringing the V25 series to the Middle East. Centered on innovation and customer-first philosophy, Vivo's V-series has always introduced quite a few industry-first features and we continue to bring the best for our customers at the best price points. V25 series, with its unique colour changing design and excellent camera, will surely excite the smartphone consumers of this market and help build a loyal fan base for Vivo products.