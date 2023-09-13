'Delivering Happiness' lives up to the promise of delivering smiles

The event concluded with lots of happiness on the faces of delivery riders

Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 4:34 PM

It was a day of joy when the riders unexpectedly entered the massive premises of Insportz Club at Al Quoz on September 8. Seen Media and Communications Network, in collaboration with its partners, eagerly awaited this moment to bring happiness to them. This initiative was developed in cooperation with both government entities and the private sector, aiming to acknowledge and celebrate the continuous dedication of the riders serving our community.

Infra Gulf Property were among the first to step forward and support the cause. The riders received a warm welcome on the red carpet, their spirits uplifted by the refreshing fragrance courtesy of Rasasi. The centerpiece of attention was undoubtedly the high-performance superbike machine, designed to reignite the adrenaline rush within these bikers, a creation by DSBK.

Delectable delicacies sponsored by Vasai Local Restaurant undoubtedly satisfied everyone's palate, not to mention the sumptuous biryani, raita, and gulab jamun to top it all off. Hotpack Global, as the largest global manufacturer of food packaging, made a significant contribution by participating and providing surprises that were met with gratitude and smiles from the riders.

Dubai Police wholeheartedly supported the cause, with officials from the emergency and traffic departments in attendance. They provided the riders with essential tips to help them excel in their roles.

Corporal Omar Flatoun from Dubai Police dispelled many misconceptions of the riders, stating, "The fines imposed by Dubai Police Traffic Department are intended solely to promote road safety. When a rider disregards a red signal, the fine is determined by considering their history of law abidance, moral character, and attitude."

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation's generous support was greatly appreciated. They graced the event with their presence and supplied hundreds of boxes containing juices, water, snacks, and lunch. Additionally, the delectable organic scoops from Old Mumbai Ice-cream were a true delight for many ice-cream enthusiasts.

BRW Society added to the event's aura and charisma, providing organic refreshments that kept everyone invigorated with every sip. A rider from Noon remarked, "We have been working in the country for many years, but today we were amazed by the respect and hospitality we received at this event."

Another rider from Jeebly shared, "Before coming here, we thought it might just be another event to attend. However, we were pleasantly surprised by the level of preparation and dedication shown to the delivery riders."

A rider from Swan expressed, "I cannot put into words how much I've enjoyed being here – playing cricket, attending the panel discussion, and listening to the Dubai Police music band; it was fantastic."

Adding on to this, a ride from Careem said, "We thank you all for organising this campaign. We're grateful for the time spent here and for the numerous giveaways."

NMC Hospital generously volunteered to conduct basic vital checks for all the riders and guests. The panel discussion was also a pivotal part of this event, where our expert panelists addressed queries from the riders.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our stakeholders for their tireless efforts in participating in this cause and making it a reality.

