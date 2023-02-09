Delegation of 20 deans from Medical Colleges of Kazakhstan visit Gulf Medical University

Gulf Medical University, the region’s leading private health professions’ academic institute owned and managed by Thumbay Group, was visited by a team of delegates from Kazakhstan, including 20 deans and heads of leading medical colleges at the Ajman campus. The visiting delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the university’s chancellor professor Hossam Hamdy.

During the tour, the delegation was given an audio-visual presentation of all the six colleges under the Gulf Medical University followed by a visit to the Simulation Centre, Thumbay Research Institute of Precision Medicine and the clinical training site, Thumbay University Hospital . They were briefed about the educational pattern and the use of the most modern and advanced technologies by the University to impart quality medical education to the students. The visiting team was highly impressed that the university has an international faculty belonging to 50 nationalities and a student cohort from around 95 countries.

Professor Hamdy further added: “The medical universities of Kazakhstan are a long-standing international partner, and this visit provided the opportunity to discuss specific, shared areas of interest and ways to enhance our collaborations. Gulf Medical university has always been a pioneer in providing students with the opportunity to experience state-of-the art medical education with internationally recognised best practices, while facilitating the sharing of knowledge and the development of a broader perspective on the medical curriculum and its many unique cultural influences. Gulf Medical University has graduated 3,000 students, contributing 60 per cent to the healthcare workforce of the UAE which is a testament to the positive educational outcomes our students have experienced through our programmes. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with international medical colleges in the region and beyond for many years to come."

In 2022, Gulf Medical University celebrated its 24 years of excellence, recording a phenomenal growth in the last two decades through the integration of health professions education, translational research, quality healthcare, innovation, and social accountability enhanced by national, international partnerships, and community engagement.