Dejavu and Headlines Campus to revitalise Dubai's nightlife

By Ammar Tarique Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 1:36 PM

What if we said that you could have the best of both worlds? It seems like a dream. Not anymore! For every party animal out there who is looking for something extravagant, IT IS HERE! Didn't you hear? The Headlines Campus and Dejavu Entertainment and Events have collaborated to curate some of the most rejuvenating and unforgettable nights. So, every person living in Dubai, get your energy up, put on your party clothes and prepare for the biggest live events ever.

Headlines Campus of Dubai is prominent for its savoury food and refreshing beverages, while Dejavu Entertainment and Events is known to pull in the biggest and most sizable crowd. It will be interesting to see what results from this collaboration. Headlines Campus and Dejavu are said to be working on providing some super-amusing live events which will see distinguished and budding artists from India. So, this is your chance to groove to some live Bollywood songs.

Addressing this collaboration, Suneel Bhambhani, founder at Headlines Campus and the man behind Dubai's leading indie pop nightlife entrepreneur and restaurateur, said: "At Fusion Group, we believe in collaboration with only the best and Rahul Kaul of Dejavu Events is one such person, a long-time friend, well-wisher and an aced entrepreneur. So, watch out for a riveting partnership launch."

Rahul Kaul, founder at Dejavu Entertainment and Events, said: "This is going to be very big and we cannot wait for this launch. This partnership with Suneel Bhambhani will help us craft the most promising live events, thus giving the best to Dubai's party enthusiasts. He is the best Dejavu can have."

This never-seen-before alliance is ready to rock Dubai's nightlife world from September 1 only at Headlines Campus, Mercure Gold Hotel. For more updates on the events, you can follow either of the pages on Instagram.

