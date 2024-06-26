DEHAHA compressors: The best screw compressors for laser cutting machines
Although most people are generally familiar with air compressors as far as what they are, it needs to be understood what air compressors are used for, especially on a scale larger than blowing up balloons for a birthday party. Air compressors have many uses and applications, including laser cutting machines, where air compressors are crucial.
Why Laser Cutters Need Air Compressors
The air compressor converts power (diesel, electricity, etc.) into potential energy in compressed air. Once compressed, the air is released for various purposes, such as powering pneumatic tools, inflating tires, and facilitating laser cutting.
According to DEHAHA's website, air compressors are vital to the laser cutting process because the compressor's air pressure helps clean debris like metal or wood shavings from the piece the laser is cutting. With this pressure to clean the operating area, debris stays on track with the laser and prevents it from cutting slowly and inefficiently, resulting in a poorer quality product overall.
Factors for Consideration
When it comes to air compressors for laser cutting, many factors must be considered when deciding which is best for a given project or task.
CFM, or cubic feet per minute, is the most crucial variable. CFM determines how much air the machine releases per minute; the laser cutting project will likely fail if an air compressor puts enough pressure. As a rule, it's suggested that an air compressor should have a CFM rating of at least 1.5 times the requirement of the laser cutter.
Secondly, tank size determines how much air a compressor can hold at any given time. The greater the capacity, the easier it is to maintain pressure, ensuring a smoother cut.
Thirdly, noise can be a factor if a project occurs in a small, contained environment or somewhere with low noise tolerance. Air compressors can be quite loud, depending on their size and output, so it's a good idea to consider where the compressor must go.
Lastly, portability can also play a role in deciding what kind of compressor you need. Compressors with a higher CFM rating tend to be larger, heavier, and ultimately harder to transport, so if your jobs need to be mobile, consider a smaller compressor equipped with wheels and a handle.
DEHAHA's industrial air compressors power several industries, including sandblasting, laser cutting, metal cutting, textiles, sewage disposal, cement work, mining, food production, medicine, beverage production, and laser engraving.