Deep dive into the next business disruptor: Fintech

Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 5:18 PM

Renowned international boutique law firm, MENA Legal will be exhibiting at the DIFC Fintech Week at The Ritz Carlton, DIFC, on June 28 and 29. The MENA Legal team, including Dr Alexander Brexendorff, co-founder and blockchain legal expert and Christian Nel, head of blockchain practice group, will be attending the event and advising on blockchain and fintech legal issues.

DIFC Fintech Week is an innovative business-focused summit that brings together top leaders and decision makers to explore the latest technology trends and challenges in the financial services sector in the Middle East. The summit, featuring exciting panel discussions, tech talks, keynotes, and product showcases, puts the spotlight on cutting-edge solutions for the blockchain and fintech sector. The much-awaited event connects global fintech innovators with investors, policy makers and collaborators to redefine financial services and encourage financial innovation in the region.

The exhibition at DIFC Fintech Week will give visitors the opportunity to meet and consult blockchain and fintech experts and to witness hundreds of cutting-edge technology innovations and next-gen financial solutions from global leaders, and explore their relevance and impact on their organisations.

The MENA Legal booth at the exhibition will have legal experts from MENA Legal's Blockchain practice group. International boutique law firm MENA Legal provides blockchain and fintech legal advice and consultancy with the vision to make it easier to understand this exciting technology.

Blockchain legal experts of MENA Legal will be available for your initial questions on legal aspects pertaining to blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, smart contracts, NFTs and the emerging Metaverse and how to set up related business in the UAE and internationally. Dr Brexendorff, an important figure in the Middle East legal and business landscape, is the owner and managing director of various legal, business and fintech consulting companies in Europe and the Middle East. He is the founder and head of the board of the Swiss and UAE-based international business and legal Swiss Association Brexendorff and Associates (B&A). He has over twenty years of international experience in business consulting, legal and fintech services with a deep and comprehensive legal and practical knowledge of Europe, the Former Soviet Union, the Middle East and beyond.

DIFC Fintech Week presents a phenomenal opportunity to understand blockchain, NFTS, web 3 and Metaverse. MENA Legal, being the first legal firm in Dubai to have set up its HQ in the Metaverse, aims to provide advice and support to start-ups in the fintech sector in implementation of their blockchain-based projects. In addition to regulatory, legal and tax aspects, MENA Legal can provide a comprehensive one-stop-shop consulting service for fintech and Blockchain start-ups.

Come meet us at DIFC Fintech Week. To schedule a meeting, reach us via email : sivu@mena-legal.com or call/WhatsApp: +971503599394.