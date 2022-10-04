Dedicated to serve

This article is about my decision to pursue a career in media. I have always had a passion for researching Arab Nation's economical history and cultural heritage and how the UAE evolved within 50 years, creating the world’s best government with long-term vision and inspirational leadership that anticipates and prepares for the future.

I see the media as a wonderful tool for all of us across the Arab business world. Many people in the Arab world once feared the media, but today's citizens have the confidence and opportunities to promote their culture, history, and businesses. I have made a lot of historical media programmes, that target the young Arab people and make them aware of the history and heritage of the country and the neighbouring Arab countries.

My father played a major role in shaping my identity along with my family. They have always supported and encouraged me in my choices, and my wife has always supported me to do what I want. At the start of my career, I thought I had a lot to offer my country and that there were countless opportunities out there.

I started my career as a digital content editor in Abu Dhabi Media and then worked as a reporter for Abu Dhabi News Channel. I put in a lot of effort to be accepted as a host in the largest media team for the 2007 programme Oloum Aldar. This is one of the most viewed news programmes in Abu Dhabi TV show. The programme aims to portray local news positively so that audiences will be interested in learning more about economic, social, and sporting matters. Within a short period of time, this programme acquired the number one position in the UAE.

I initially joined as a reporter before switching to the announcer and winning the audience's special affection. This programme is a very special station for me because it gave me the chance to do more social media programmes.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai once said: “A true leader does not derive power from his position, but from his ethics, from people’s love for him, and from his knowledge, education and excellence in his field of work.” I live by that motto.

I introduced 'Tales of Time', my first and most popular programme about how to inspire young people to diversify their knowledge in various fields in an interactive and creative way about the history and heritage of Arab culture. This programme garnered a lot of attention from the people.

The programmes I did so far are:

A programme on the sweihan competitors at the Al Dhafra festival in the 15th session.

A programme on Turkey’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of the journey to the future festival events.

Monitoring the vents of the 'Thank You' initiative of the Fakhr al-watan Centre for the first-line defence champions.

Carry volleyball events in the holy month of Ramadan.

Presenting a comprehensive statement on Germany's accession to the Abu Dhabi book fair for the second time through the news website in Abu Dhabi.

Accomplishment on social media:

I expanded my reputation beyond the media industry and made huge progress in social media, one of which was the 'Qaluu al' awalin' programme. Arabic proverbs and historical sayings were the subjects of the programme.

Another programme, explaining the meaning of the names of the cities in the UAE, was called Naqul Bialeamiy and it attracted a lot of viewers from those with an interest in the subject. It has also been shared on numerous social media platforms.

I have 56.5k Instagram followers and I post videos about culture and awareness for the younger generation using the inspiration I get from reading about Arabic history and other Islamic cultures.

Khalfan Al Kaabi is a journalist.