DED honours Life Pharmacy as largest pharmacy network in UAE

The serial opening of 10 branches in a single day by Life Pharmacy has been appreciated by the Dubai Economy Department, which has recognised the home-grown brand as the largest pharmacy network in the UAE.

A delegation from the business registration and licensing sector of the Dubai Economy led by Waleed Abdul Malik, had visited Life Pharmacy management to communicate the group’s contribution to the UAE economy.

A certificate of appreciation was also handed over to the chairman and managing director of Life Pharmacy Group Abdul Nazar. The event was attended by DED officials, Life Pharmacy CEO Jobilal and other key management officials.

Life Pharmacy’s new outlets launch signaled a post pandemic economic resurgence in the heath retail sector of the UAE.

The launch added cumulatively 25,000 square feet of retail space to the UAE’s largest pharmacy and health and wellness network taking the total retail area with 275 outlets to 600,000 square feet since its establishment in 1996.

Life Pharmacy launched the first drive through pharmacy and the first healthcare hypermarket while its Life Mobile App is one of the top five downloaded shopping applications in the UAE.

Life Pharmacy represents about 160 international brands in the Middle East.