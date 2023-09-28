Decarbonisation and energy transition to be a key focus for industrial companies at ADIPEC 2023

With current and new clean technologies being a hot topic, what can companies and industries do to facilitate the change to clean energy?

Caspar Herzberg, CEO of AVEVA

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 4:05 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 4:07 PM

In order to produce measurable emission reductions, industrial companies need to commit to an accelerated energy transition, especially in traditional carbon-intensive industries. This is just one of the many topics being championed at ADIPEC 2023, and will be a keen talking point among vendors and attendees.

Fostering a sustainable future is critical to any organisation’s survival. Implementing the right sustainability goals and initiatives is just the first step, and ensures that leadership is held accountable for meeting such goals. It is of course, not an overnight accomplishment, but one that requires dedication and keen observations to improve on decarbonisation.

To aid with this, several digital solutions exist that make this transition easier, and offer critical insight and data to companies who are committed to better energy decisions. AVEVA’s CEO Caspar Herzberg says that providing the right insight is crucial to making informed decisions about energy consumption, which in turn lead to positive changes. “Industries are grappling with a trilemma: the need to simultaneously deliver affordable and reliable energy while remaining agile and resilient, and driving down emissions,” he said. "At AVEVA, we are committed to accelerating our customer collaborations and solutions towards a world where economic growth supports environmental sustainability."

Software solutions such as those from AVEVA offer two major benefits. First, they help to accelerate the deployment of current clean energy solutions such as wind and solar, modular nuclear, and circular feedstocks. Second, they also help pave the way for new clean technologies such as clean hydrogen and ammonia, CCUS and advanced biofuels. By monitoring and analysing the data collected, companies can continue to make informed decisions and improvements even after transitioning to cleaner energy sources.

Joanna Mainguy, senior director of sustainability at AVEVA, says that digital solutions offer the best way to reduce emissions through the data collected, making it relevant to each company’s workflow and needs. “The World Economic Forum estimates that digital technologies at scale represent an emission reduction opportunity of up to 20 per cent by 2050. By improving efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, minimizing waste, and boosting circularity, our products enable our customers to make their enterprises more sustainable,” she added.

For the bigger picture, it’s the industries themselves that will play a major role in reducing energy consumption and emissions. Here too, technology can help with making informed changes — steps such as adopting data driven technologies to minimise energy consumption, or implementing energy audits to identify areas of energy waste are just examples of what can be done to produce positive results in the industry.

Hoda Mansour, chief operating officer, APJ, ME&A, IFS says that incentivising companies to implement energy-efficient initiatives is something that various governments are already doing, with rewards such as tax credits and grants to accelerate such transitions. “We are developing the IFS Cloud Emissions Tracker which initially allows for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions calculations of a company’s carbon footprint, to help customers manage their climate impact,” she said. “Additionally, the IFS Change for Good Sustainability Awards aims to champion customers leading the way in adopting sustainable initiatives. The awards enable IFS to encourage customers to take proactive measures in achieving their sustainability goals."