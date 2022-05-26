De Montfort University Dubai hosts law conference featuring international legal experts and scholars

Prof Alasdair Blair (Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic Leicester), Dr Souheyr Rim Hamacha Senior Lecturer, Programme leader, De Montfort University Dubai | Prof (Dr) VS Elizabeth, Vice-Chancellor, TamilNadu National Law University (TNNLU), Dr Vidhya Vinod (President and CEO of Study World Education Holding Group)

The event inspired aspiring lawyers and helped establish foundational legal knowledge key to their development and future career in the legal industry

Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 10:21 AM Last updated: Thu 26 May 2022, 11:03 AM

De Montfort University Dubai campus hosted 'The role of law in society' seminar on May 25 from 11 AM —12 PM. The conference examined values underpinning the law in societies, conducted debates on the structure of the legal profession, proactive legal matters and explored the real-world implications of the law. The informative seminar, organised for the entire legal community, brought together school students, aspiring lawyers, corporate professionals, leading international advocates, and professors.

Moderated by DMU Dubai's LLB programme leader, Dr Souheyr Rim Hamacha, the panellists of the seminar comprised: Obaid Omran Al Shamsi, managing partner; MS Law, Dubai, Lowri Llwyd, managing partner; Addleshaw Goddard, Dubai, and Prof (Dr) V S Elizabeth, vice-chancellor, Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU),India.

Addressing the participants, Al Shamsi said: "I am delighted to be able to join today for this in-person seminar and engage with the incredible legal community here at the campus. Aspiring students and lawyers starting their careers should engage in meaningful discussions like this and respond to the transformational shifts as they move on to build successful careers and preserve access to justice and the rule of law."

Comparing the pursuit of law as a path to enforcement of social consciousness, Llwyd said: “Lawyers act as connectors in their communities. With the introduction of AI and involvement of non-core legal industry professionals, aspirants should dedicate their career to bringing about innovative solutions to bridge the justice gap."

The experts engaged students, answered their queries, and discussed career prospects during the FAQ session of the hour-long panel discussion, thereby helping them to get an overview of the practice-informed skills required for a thriving law career. Besides the in-person participants at the campus, students also joined from abroad on the live webinar.

DMU recently signed a strategic partnership with TNNLU to foster mutually beneficial academic initiatives. In line with this, while emphasising the socially valuable aspects of service and skills, Prof (Dr) Elizabeth said: "Students should develop strong communication skills and analytical rationale to succeed in the legal industry. Aspirants must challenge norms to seek improvement of the law. The partnership with DMU Dubai will expand student options and help us create avenues for success."