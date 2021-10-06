DCOM Design, UAE Africa Networking Group celebrate book launch

DCOM Design Company has published 10 of such publications over the last 11 years, however, none on Africa or at this level. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 6 Oct 2021, 8:07 PM

DCOM Design FZE along with UAE Africa Networking Group, a Dubai-based networking business platform that promotes collaboration between the UAE and various African markets, has celebrated its book launch and it Black Tie Gala dinner.

DCOM is developing the first of its kind, Coffee Table book for distribution at the Dubai Expo, UAE Government offices and key business and corporate locations across the Mena region. This Coffee table book will highlight esteemed individuals who have worked tirelessly to make their communities and their countries better.

DCOM Design Company has published 10 of such publications over the last 11 years, however, none on Africa or at this level.

“There is lot to learn and explore from Africa and Africans” he says

Commenting on the book launch of the initiative, UAE Africa Networking Group Founder, William Stenhouse said: “We are excited to launch the ”Titans of Africa” initiative, as it will build deeper relations across the UAE, Africa and the world and this is the essence of what the UAE Africa Networking group’s mission is all about”

The “Titans of Africa” features 25 African from 12 countries and 7 verticals. Titans must have high integrity, high standards, business leaders, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs in the diaspora and across Africa. In addition, to being very active in the local and international communities, illustrated business acumen, triumph of major obstacles and hugely successful in their markets.

The Titans of Africa was envisioned back in early 2021 to capture the stories of Africans in the diaspora and across the continent that illustrate their culture and success. The objective of the book is to create a journal of excellence that fosters cross culture conversations and engagement that ultimately builds bridges to new relations and partnership underpinned by 3 key pillars, visibility, marketability and access to the right connections in multiple markets.

“Africa is great Market to the world, currently we are planning to expand more in Africa” says Rizwan Sajan, CEO of Danube.

“African people and their culture is very much liked in UAE” says Bu Abdulla, Prominent Emirati businessman and Philanthropist.

“Africa has given me many things now it’s my time give back” says Dr SR Mishra, Member of Parliament in Kenya.

“We know the world is world is looking at us and we want to welcome all to Africa, Invest, Explore and Learn in Africa,” says Dr Salwudeen of Standard Insurance Broker, Nigeria.

— business@khaleejtimes.com