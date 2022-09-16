Day-To-Day Hypermarket opens its first ever branch in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 5:41 PM Last updated: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 6:01 PM

The Day-To-Day hypermarket has been the talk of the town since it became the first retail store in the UAE to accept cryptocurrency payments, and now it has another surprise waiting for the people of the UAE.

The retail giant famously known for its unique discounts and multiple branches is ready to launch its first branch in the capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi. The branch is located in Al Ghaith Tower and is now ready to welcome customers.

It consists of two floors along with the ground floor, which is covered with a massive collection of products making it the largest branch ever of Day To Day Hypermarket. The branch is near Hamdan Street and in front of Capital Park with dedicated parking making it easier for the car owners to shop hassle-free. In case you do not have a car, you can easily get off at Sultan Bin Zayed St/Capital Park bus stop, which is closest to the hypermarket.

Abu Dhabi shoppers will be pampered with ‘grand opening offers’ starting from September 17 till the 22nd of this month on groceries, cleaning items, clothing and much more.

The good news for all residents of Abu Dhabi is that if they cannot visit the store, they can also buy online from the website www.daytoday.ae, which delivers all over the UAE. The online shopping store has its dedicated offers, including daily limited-time offers on its website and it also accepts cryptocurrency payments.

In case a person does not know how to pay with cryptocurrency, they can read about it here.

Video link:

www.instagram.com/reel/CiCaIEkJmJv/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Article link:

daytoday.ae/terms-condition

Reference links:

www.khaleejtimes.com/kt-network/day-to-day-hypermarket-the-first-in-the-uae-to-accept-cryptocurrency-payments

www.google.com/maps/place/Al+Ghaith+Tower/@24.490644,54.3638921,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xfd0b7bcb0005ff5b!8m2!3d24.490644!4d54.3638921

www.google.com/maps/place/Capital+Park/@24.492399,54.3614253,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x3e5e66615572a569:0x1eb506368cd9c457!8m2!3d24.492399!4d54.363614