Dawex’s new Data Exchange Platform

Dawex, one of the leading data exchange and data marketplace technology companies, announced a European leader in automotive retail has chosen Dawex technology to deploy its Data Exchange Platform to distribute, exchange and commercialise data products securely, complying with regulations.

Relying on Dawex technology, data exchange facilitates access to data products, accelerates data circulation and monetisation, and orchestrates a data ecosystem. This data hub enables the entire sector to propose new services, improve productivity, and generate new revenue streams.

Dawex’s customer Data Marketplace empowers participating organisations to build strong data partnerships where data providers and data acquirers benefit from the appropriate governance models to ensure participants remain in full control over the data they share.

Dawex Data Exchange Platform technology brings technical, contractual, financial, and regulatory compliance conditions for secure data sharing and monetisation, bringing flexibility, and traceability, and trust over the circulation of data.

Fabrice Tocco, co-CEO at Dawex, said: “The Data Exchange Platform will enable our customers to offer new services, and fuel data-powered innovations, turning the company’s data ecosystem into an essential place where data partnerships in retail for the automotive industry happen.”

Laurent Lafaye, co-CEO of Dawex, stated: “Data Exchange Platform technology transforms yet another industry, fulfilling its role as a major innovation driver and propelling organisations into the data economy.”