David Harrasser: Balancing success and kindness in business

Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:43 PM

In a world where cutthroat competition and ruthless ambition often rule the business world, it can be refreshing to see someone who has achieved success while remaining kind and grounded. David Harrasser, a serial entrepreneur and the first and only Brabus dealer in Austria, is one such person. His approach to business is a model for anyone who wants to succeed without sacrificing their values or integrity.

Harrasser believes that success should not come at the expense of others. He is committed to treating his employees, customers, and partners with kindness and respect, building relationships based on trust and mutual benefit. He is convinced that being a good person is just as important as being a successful businessperson.

This philosophy has served Harrasser well. He has achieved significant success in the luxury car and watch industries, but he has done so without compromising his values or losing sight of what is important. His passion for cars and watches started when he was young, growing up in a family car business. He turned that passion into a successful career, specialising in reselling luxury cars and transforming them into Brabus Supercars.

Despite his achievements, Harrasser remains humble and focused on his goals for the future. He plans to continue growing his companies and increasing sales volume while inspiring others to pursue their passions with the same level of dedication and groundedness that he embodies.

Harrasser's approach to business is a reminder that success can be achieved without sacrificing one's integrity. It is possible to be successful and kind, to compete without being cutthroat, and to build a thriving business based on respect and trust.

The benefits of this approach are many. By treating others with kindness and respect, you are more likely to build strong, long-lasting relationships that will serve you well in the long term. You will also be more likely to attract and retain talented employees who share your values and are committed to your vision. And you will be more likely to earn the loyalty and trust of your customers, who will appreciate the way you treat them and the products and services you offer.

Being kind and successful is not always easy. It requires a commitment to your values, a willingness to take risks, and a willingness to put in the hard work necessary to achieve your goals. But as Harrasser's example shows, it is possible to achieve great things while remaining true to yourself and your principles.

Harrasser is a model for anyone who wants to succeed in business while remaining grounded and kind. His approach to business is a reminder that success can be achieved without sacrificing one's values or integrity. By treating others with kindness and respect, you can build strong, long-lasting relationships that will serve you well in the long term. And by staying true to yourself and your principles, you can achieve great things while making a positive impact on the world around you.