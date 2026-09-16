DataX Solution named authorised Grafana Labs distributor for the Middle East, Africa and India

Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, and DataX Solution, a leading enterprise technology distributor headquartered in the UAE and India, today announced a new distribution partnership. Under the agreement, DataX Solution has been appointed as the Authorized Distributor of Grafana Cloud across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and India, bringing unified, open-source observability to organisations navigating rapid digital transformation across these markets.

Grafana Cloud gives engineering and operations teams a single pane of glass across their entire technology estate, unifying metrics, logs and traces so they can visualise, correlate and act on data from any source in real time. Built on open standards such as Prometheus and OpenTelemetry, and powered by the Grafana observability stack, the platform is rapidly gaining ground among enterprises in financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, media and technology that depend on reliable systems and fast incident resolution.

With DataX Solution, Grafana Labs will now have a dedicated in-market presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the wider MEA region and India.

DataX Solution brings deep expertise in distributing and deploying enterprise open-source software, database technologies and developer tools. With an established reseller network and partner ecosystem across MEA, India and other key markets, the company has a strong track record of introducing leading global technology vendors to regional enterprise customers and supporting them through deployment, adoption and ongoing success.

Abhijit Chaterji, managing director, DataX Solution, said: "We are proud to partner with Grafana Labs across the Middle East, Africa and India. Modern enterprises run on complex, distributed systems, and the ability to see and understand everything happening across them in real time has become mission-critical. The company’s open approach and its unmatched breadth of integrations make it a natural choice for organisations that refuse to be locked into a single vendor. This partnership adds one of the most widely adopted and respected names in observability to our portfolio, and we look forward to bringing Grafana Cloud to our extensive network of enterprise customers and channel partners across these regions. DataX Solution takes pride in introducing yet another facet to greatly benefit modern enterprises."

Fred Njoh, strategic channel manager, Grafana Labs, said: "DataX Solution’s reach across the Middle East, Africa and India gives us real momentum in three fast-growing markets for open observability. Enterprises here are modernising fast, and they’re choosing Grafana Cloud because it works with the tools they already have. We’re excited to invest in this region and bring Grafana to the customers and partners DataX Solution already serves."

Learn more at grafana.com.