DataX Solution announces distributorship of SkySQL for Middle East and India markets

Abhijit Chaterji, managing director of DataX Solution

DataX Solution, a leading consulting services provider and value-added reseller of advanced big data technologies in the Middle East, Africa, and India, has announced its distributorship of SkySQL, the fully managed cloud Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) platform for MySQL and MariaDB workloads. This strategic partnership will enable businesses in these regions to harness cutting-edge cloud database technology, significantly enhancing performance, scalability, and security.

SkySQL provides a robust cloud-based database solution designed to simplify and optimise database management for organisations. With powerful, enterprise-grade features and an intuitive interface, SkySQL enables businesses to focus on innovation and growth while leaving the complexity of database operations to a seamless, fully-managed platform. Its comprehensive capabilities ensure that performance, scalability, and security are handled efficiently, allowing teams to prioritise core business objectives without the burden of database maintenance.

“We are thrilled to partner with SkySQL to introduce their state-of-the-art cloud database solutions to the Middle East and India,” said Abhijit Chaterji, managing director of DataX Solution. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to equipping our clients with the best tools necessary for achieving success in an increasingly digital landscape.” Nithin Rao, CEO of SkySQL Nithin Rao, CEO of SkySQL, commented: “We’re excited to partner with DataX Solution as our distributor in these key markets. Their deep expertise and understanding of local business needs will be instrumental in delivering SkySQL’s powerful cloud-based database solutions to enterprises seeking innovation and efficiency.”

As demand for cloud-based services continues to rise in the region, this partnership positions DataX Solution to effectively address the evolving needs of enterprises seeking reliable, scalable, and efficient database services. Businesses can now leverage SkySQL’s advanced capabilities, including continuous availability, automated scalability, and multi-cloud flexibility, all designed to cost-efficiently support complex data workloads.