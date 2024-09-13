Danube Properties unveils two mega projects set for launch soon

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 12:14 PM

Danube Properties, the UAE's fastest-growing private real estate developer, has unveiled two new ambitious projects. BAYZ102, a towering 102-level skyscraper, will be the tallest in Danube's portfolio and further solidify Dubai's status as the City of Skyscrapers, alongside renowned landmarks like the Burj Khalifa, Marina 101, and Princess Tower. The second project, Oasiz, aims to deliver affordable luxury, providing high-end living options at accessible prices.

Bayz102: Your Home in the Sky

Bayz102 by Danube is poised to become a new icon in Dubai’s skyline. Situated in the highly sought-after Business Bay area, this project embodies the essence of luxury and innovation. The tower will rise to an impressive 102 levels, making it the tallest project ever developed by Danube Properties. Bayz102 will house approximately 1,300 fully furnished ultra-luxury units, including studios, 1BHK, 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK apartments. Each unit is designed to offer unparalleled comfort and style, catering to the sophisticated tastes of today’s discerning homeowners.

One of the most groundbreaking features of Bayz102 is the integration of a helipad for sky taxis, also known as eVTOL (electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) vehicles. This futuristic mode of transportation is expected to revolutionize travel within the emirate, offering a swift and convenient alternative for both residents and visitors. With panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline, Bayz102 promises to deliver a living experience like no other.

In addition to its residential offerings, Bayz102 will feature retail outlets and more than 40 world-class amenities designed to enhance the lifestyle of its residents. These amenities include a state-of-the-art health club, a swimming pool, a jogging track, a sports arena, a business center, a sky bar, BBQ Area, Table Tennis Room, Basketball Court, Wall Climbing, Bayz Outdoor Cinema and even on-call medical services.

"Bayz102 by Danube represents a new era in luxury living. We are thrilled to introduce this project, which not only sets a new benchmark for high-rise living but also paves the way for the future of urban transportation in Dubai. As the city prepares to embrace sky taxis, we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovation, offering residents the convenience of cutting-edge mobility right at their doorstep," said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties.

Oasiz: Affordable Luxury in the Heart of Dubai Silicon Oasis Complementing the opulence of Bayz102, Danube Properties is also launching Oasiz, a project designed to redefine affordable luxury in Dubai. Located in the rapidly developing Dubai Silicon Oasis, Oasiz will span approximately 1 million square feet, comprising around 900 luxury units across two towers, Oasiz 1 and Oasiz 2. The development includes a range of living options, from studios to 1BHK, 2BHK, and 3BHK apartments, along with retail outlets for residents' convenience. Oasiz is strategically positioned to appeal to affluent corporate executives and professionals working in the vicinity of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road. The towers will rise 37 floors and offer over 30+ amenities, ensuring a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. Residents will enjoy easy access to the Dubai Metro’s upcoming Blue Line, which will connect Dubai Silicon Oasis with other key communities, making it a prime location for both investors and end-users. Commenting on the choice of location, Sajan stated, "Dubai Silicon Oasis has seen a significant increase in demand due to its strategic location and the upcoming infrastructure developments, such as the Blue Line Metro extension. With the relocation of the airport to Dubai South and the growing popularity of communities along E311 and E611, we expect Oasiz to offer excellent returns for investors. The project aligns with our vision to provide affordable luxury that meets the evolving needs of Dubai’s residents."

The Oasiz project is scheduled for completion within 36 months, with delivery expected by December 2027. Prices for the units have been set competitively, making luxury living accessible to a broader audience Starting at Dh6,690 per month with Danube Properties signature 1% Payment plan and 0% interest.