Tue, Sep 09, 2025

Danube Properties partners with JioStar’s Bigg Boss 19 to expand reach across India and the Middle East

As co-powered sponsor, Danube aims to tap into Bigg Boss’s unmatched popularity to connect with Indian and Middle Eastern audiences, driving interest in Dubai’s real estate market

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 5:49 PM

JioStar, a leading global media and entertainment company with flagship channels such as Star Plus, Colors TV, and Asianet, has partnered with Danube Properties for the latest season of the Hindi reality show Bigg Boss.

Building on its strong track record of connecting brands with the Indian diaspora, this association provides Danube Properties with access to the show’s vast reach. Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss continues to deliver impactful viewership and high audience engagement year after year, making it a powerful platform for brands to engage diverse audiences.

JioStar’s leadership in the entertainment space makes it the preferred choice for brands looking to capture the Indian consumer base and beyond. As the co-powered sponsor of Bigg Boss 19, Danube Properties is strategically aligning with JioStar’s media platforms to spark interest among Indian investors in Dubai’s booming real estate sector across India and the Middle East.

"Bigg Boss 19’s scale is undeniable — it’s a high-energy fusion of drama and star power. We’re confident this collaboration will capitalise on the show’s immense popularity to connect with a diverse audience in India and South Asians in the Middle East," said a JioStar spokesperson.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, added: "Bigg Boss has always enjoyed immense popularity among Indian audiences worldwide, and in the Middle East, its appeal goes beyond the Indian subcontinent — even Arab viewers are tuning in with great interest. I believe this year’s season is set to top the charts like never before."

Indians currently represent the largest share of real estate buyers in Dubai, underscoring the strong growth potential in this segment. JioStar’s Middle East team continues to deliver integrated marketing solutions backed by audience insights, enabling brands to effectively engage high-value consumer markets.