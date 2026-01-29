Danube Properties announces cricket legend Brett Lee as global ambassador

Danube Properties, part of the UAE-based real estate conglomerate Danube Group, has announced the appointment of former Australian cricket legend Brett Lee as its official global ambassador. This strategic partnership marks a significant step in strengthening Danube’s global brand presence and deepening engagement across international markets.

Brett Lee’s global recognition, credibility, and strong connection with audiences worldwide will support Danube’s efforts to effectively communicate its core values of performance, reliability, and innovation, while reinforcing its position as a future-focused global real estate developer.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said this partnership reflects our commitment to aligning with personalities who embody excellence, credibility, and a winning mindset.

“Brett’s professional journey mirrors Danube Group’s culture of consistent growth and long-term value creation. As we continue to expand our global footprint, Brett’s association will play a key role in strengthening our brand narrative and enhancing engagement with customers, investors, and partners across global markets.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Brett Lee said: “I am delighted to join Danube and Mr. Rizwan Sajan as Global Ambassador. Danube Properties has built an outstanding reputation grounded in trust, innovation, and execution excellence. Their iconic 1% per month payment plan has already transformed the market, and when combined with fully furnished apartments, ahead-of-schedule project delivery, and convertible home concepts, it truly positions Mr. Rizwan Sajan and Danube as trendsetters in the industry. I am excited to be part of this inspiring growth journey.”

With Brett Lee supporting promotional and brand-building initiatives, Danube aims to strengthen emotional connections with global audiences, enhance brand recall, and further reinforce its reputation as a future-ready real estate conglomerate.