Danube Home wins Khaleej Times Best Place to Work award, recognising excellence in employee wellbeing and engagement
The company received recognition in three competitive categories: Big Organisation, best place to work for 16-34-year olds, as well as for wellbeing
- PUBLISHED: Mon 23 Feb 2026, 11:09 AM
Danube Home, one of the region's leading home improvement and décor retailers, has been recognised with the Khaleej Times Best Place to Work in the UAE award, powered by global employee experience experts WorkL.
The company received recognition in three competitive categories: Big Organisation, best place to work for 16-34-year olds, as well as for wellbeing, a testament to its commitment to fostering a people-first workplace culture.
<