Danube Home says ‘Danube It’, launches ‘My Garden 2026’ collection to redefine outdoor living

There is no one formula for a great outdoor space, and Danube Home is making that the starting point as it unveils its new “My Garden 2026” collection. Introduced at its Al Barsha store, the latest outdoor collection brings “Danube It” to life, a theme centred on customisation and the idea that outdoor spaces should be shaped around the people who use them.

From a garden designed for long lunches with family and friends to a poolside setting that brings the holiday home, “Danube It” gives customers the freedom to decide what their outdoor space should be. Rather than choosing a predetermined setup, they can mix, match and customise furniture and outdoor elements according to their space, lifestyle and preferences.

Moving beyond traditional garden furniture, the collection is built around five outdoor living zones – Host It, Resort It, Relax It, Nature It and Balcony It – each reflecting a different way of experiencing the outdoors. The zones range from spaces for gatherings and celebrations to peaceful retreats, poolside settings, nature-inspired corners and compact balcony escapes.

This year’s collection also introduces a regional partnership with international outdoor furniture brand HI Gold, bringing its outdoor pieces to Danube Home customers. Ziantti, Danube Home’s own premium outdoor furniture label, has also expanded its range with design-led pieces combining contemporary aesthetics with outdoor functionality.

The collection reflects the changing role of outdoor spaces in the home. Gardens, terraces, balconies and poolside areas are increasingly becoming part of everyday routines, from morning coffee and family meals to quiet moments and social gatherings. “Danube It” responds to this shift by making personalisation central to the outdoor experience.

As part of its wider offering, Danube Home also provides landscaping services, from planning and design to creating cohesive outdoor environments tailored to customers’ requirements.

Sustainability is also part of “Danube It”, with an expanded range of solar-powered lighting and water features alongside weather-resilient materials. Approximately 80 per cent of the collection’s sofas feature fabrics made with Olefin fibre, which is manufactured through a production process designed to generate very little waste.

Sayed Habib, CEO of Danube Home, said: "Outdoor living is no longer an afterthought for our customers. It's an extension of how they live, entertain and relax. With 'Danube It,' we wanted to make one promise very simple: whatever you're imagining for your outdoor space, we have it, and it comes at a price that doesn't change no matter what's happening around us. That's what leadership in this category means to us."

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, said: "Outdoor living has evolved significantly over the years. Rather than keeping their outdoor spaces plain and simple, people today are looking at it as an extension of their lifestyle. With ‘Danube It’, we wanted to capture that change in a way that feels simple and relatable."

The collection is available across Danube Home showrooms in the UAE and other GCC markets, as well as online.