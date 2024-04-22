Danube Home offers home repair services to customers affected by rough weather

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 2:41 PM

As the UAE weathers through a challenging week of rough weather, Danube Home, the region’s leading home improvement and furniture solutions brand, steps up to support its cherished clientele.

In a demonstration of unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Danube Home announces a comprehensive relief initiative tailored to alleviate the burdens brought about by the recent adverse weather conditions. Understanding the disruption such events can cause, the brand extends a helping hand by offering specialised repair services at subsidised rates.

Affected patrons can now avail themselves of a range of services aimed at restoring and enhancing their indoor and outdoor spaces. These services include furniture repair and carpentry works for both interior and garden settings, parquet flooring removal, cleaning, and seamless reinstallation, as well as expert curtain cleaning and rehanging.

“At Danube Home, our customers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Sayed Habib, director at Danube Home. “In times of need, it is our duty to stand by them and provide tangible support. We’re offering completely free repairs for customers who have shopped for the products in the last six months. For all customers looking to replace damaged Parquet flooring, Danube Home offers a removal fee of only Dh9 per sq. meter for damaged Parquet, with complimentary installation of new Parquet. Typically, our Parquet fixing service starts at Dh25 per sq. meter, making this a significant savings opportunity. Curtain cleaning and rehanging, and other repair works start at just Dh89. Through this initiative, we aim to ease the burden of our valued customers and help them swiftly return to normalcy," he added.

Danube Home remains committed to not just furnishing homes but nurturing relationships and fostering a sense of community resilience. As the region navigates through challenging times, Danube Home stands ready to provide practical assistance and support to its customers.

For more information on Danube Home's relief initiative and how to avail these services, please visit the nearest Danube Home showroom or call 8003131.