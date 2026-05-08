Danube Home goes phygital with new 35,000 sq ft showroom in Jebel Ali

Danube Home, one of the region’s leading home improvement and furnishing retail brands, has officially opened its new 35,000 sq ft phygital showroom at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, bringing together physical retail, digital innovation, AI-powered assistance, and personalised design services under one roof.

The showroom was inaugurated by Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group alongside Adel Sajan, managing director of Danube Groups, in the presence of senior leadership, partners, customers, and members of the community.

Located on the first floor of Festival Plaza, the new showroom has been designed as a future-ready destination for customers looking to furnish, upgrade, and personalise their spaces with greater ease and confidence. The showroom features a wide selection of furniture, décor, kitchen appliances, bathroom fixtures, flooring solutions, wall panels, and customisation services, offering a more curated and convenient shopping experience.

A key highlight of the showroom is Yara, Danube Home’s in-house AI-powered retail assistant, designed to help customers discover products, make informed decisions, and visualise how selected pieces would look in their homes in real time.

Supported by integrated digital screens and smart in-store touchpoints, Yara enables customers to browse, compare, plan, and personalize their shopping journey at their own pace, with expert support available in-store.

Commenting on the launch, Sayed Habib, director of Danube Home, said: "Today’s customer wants more than just furniture. They want convenience, personalisation, and confidence in their buying journey. With our new phygital showroom, we have reimagined the home shopping experience to make it more curated, immersive, and efficient. Customers can now explore ideas in-store, interact with smart tools, personalise designs in real time, and move seamlessly from concept to completion."

The launch reflects Danube Group’s continued confidence in the UAE market and its long-term growth potential, supported by strategic investments in customer experience, technology, and design-led retail.

Anis Sajan vice chairman of Danube Group, said: "At Danube, we see every market cycle as an opportunity to move forward with greater conviction. The Festival Plaza showroom is a testament to that belief. It has been built to stay relevant, agile, and customer-first, while offering people a smarter and more complete way to create their homes."

Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Group, added: "Our focus remains on investing in growth, people, and experiences that truly matter. With the launch of our Festival Plaza showroom, we have embraced the integration of physical retail and digital innovation to create a more connected customer journey."