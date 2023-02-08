Danube Group launches region’s largest indoor multi-sport facility

Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 4:05 PM

Danube Sports World, the newest venture under the prestigious Danube Group, is all set to become the region's favourite indoor sports destination. The facility officially opened its doors to sports and fitness enthusiasts in Dubai on February 4 with a grand event that was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council; Sania Mirza, tennis champion; Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman at Danube Group; Anis Sajan, vice-chairman, Danube Group; Adel Sajan, managing director, Danube Group; Sana Sajan, director, American Aesthetic, and other esteemed personalities.

Danube Sports World features a massive air dome spanning over an area of 200,000 sq ft. The facility is 25 meters high and has 150+ free parking spots. The air dome is located in the heart of Dubai, on Sheikh Zayed Road, and is easily accessible from all parts of Dubai.

Danube Sports World has nine state-of-the-art World Padel Tour courts for padel tennis, four indoor cricket courts from Gabba Australia, eight high-quality badminton courts, three FIFA-certified indoor football pitches, ITF-approved indoor tennis courts, table tennis, a Boxing ring, and a gym. The air dome is temperature controlled so one can enjoy their favourite sport irrespective of the weather conditions outside. The facility will also be open 365 days a year from 6 am to 12 am.

Adel Sajan said: "Danube Sports World is the realisation of a lifelong dream of mine and I am very excited that we will be bringing so many sports and fitness activities under one roof for the people of the UAE. As a group, Danube has always given a lot of importance to health, fitness, and sports. We have annual corporate sports events, yoga sessions for the staff, and are very invested in staying healthy and fit. Sports and games help individuals stay healthy and for corporates, it is a great team-building exercise that encourages comradery. Whether it is a friendly game of football with friends or a competitive high-energy corporate tournament, Danube Sports World is soon to be your go-to destination for it all."

Danube Sports World has also partnered with some of the most prestigious sports academies like the Bela Padel Concept operated by Emirates Padel Centre, It’s Just Cricket academy, Juventus academy, Racquet Science Academy, and Sania Mirza’s Tennis Academy. The first and only Rashid Belhasa’s 971 Sports academy is also part of Danube Sports World.

The facility comes loaded with several features like cameras that record your game or live stream it, referees and coaches available on request, presenting sports fans with a unique experience on the courts. The venue also has a Filli café that can seat 120 people and can deliver refreshments to the court mid-game via an app.

Danube Sports World also has a well-equipped kids play area to help children stay active and healthy while also having fun. The facility has also partnered with the Little Legends programme that encourages and motivates children to start playing different sports from as little as two years old.

Danube Sports World’s Platinum Sponsor, LIV is also offering 20 per cent off on bookings for LIV card holders. Danube Sports World’s official media partner is Khaleej Times and the facility has also tied up with Playtomic to provide customers with a seamless booking platform. Those who wish to book a spot for their favourite sport can simply download the Playtomic app and make the booking easily.

Alternatively, customers can also call 8003636 for bookings.