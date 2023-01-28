Danube and AirOWater introduce sustainable drinking water solution

Shubhojit Mahalanobis

Rahul Mathur

Danube Hospitality is paving the way towards sustainability with its multi-category, multi-brand tie-ups that employ sustainable practices to supply eco-friendly products and services, helping reduce carbon footprint. Danube Hospitality’s partnership with AirOWater will ensure the provision of sustainable water as a service and a solution. The brand is now entering the market with a vision to replace plastic water bottles with glass bottles and generate sustainable drinking water from the air.

Shubhojit Mahalanobis, director — retail and hospitality at Danube Group, said: “Danube Hospitality aims to pioneer the sustainability movement across the Mena region. Our partnership with AirOWater technology, pure drinking water will be made available to hospitality, healthcare, government offices, educational institutions, and other sectors, economically, and sustainably.”

Rahul Mathur, CEO at AirOWater, said: “ We are extremely happy to be associating with Danube for this sustainable initiative. Our technology shall make drinking water a service available to all, which is gradually getting scarce in the world.”