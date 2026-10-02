Dandiya Nights returns to Oasis Mall Dubai for its grand fourth edition

Get ready for three days of colour, culture and celebration as Skillopaedia Events brings back Dandiya Nights 2026 for its fourth edition at Oasis Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, from October 16 to 18.

Following the success of previous editions, which saw over 6,000 visitors attend last year’s celebrations, Dandiya Nights returns with an exciting line-up of cultural performances, shopping experiences, live entertainment and energetic Dandiya celebrations.

More than just a festival, the event has evolved into a vibrant community platform that brings together families, entrepreneurs, brands and cultural enthusiasts from across the UAE.

This year’s Dandiya Nights promises an immersive festive experience, combining traditional Navratri celebrations with contemporary lifestyle experiences. Visitors can look forward to an exciting mix of Dandiya dancing, shopping exhibitions featuring brands such as Vini ki Rasoi and Kinni Soni, and interactive brand experiences, creating opportunities for families and friends to celebrate together.

With free entry, the event welcomes people of all nationalities and backgrounds, reflecting Dubai’s multicultural spirit and love for community celebrations.

One of the key highlights of Dandiya Nights 2026 is its commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs, homegrown brands and small businesses, with the help of Anoop from Oasis Mall. The event provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their products, connect with thousands of potential customers and build meaningful business relationships.

By combining entertainment with experiential marketing, Skillopaedia aims to transform traditional celebrations into platforms that generate visibility, customer engagement and business opportunities.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, Monica Arya, founder of Skillopaedia Events, said: Dandiya Nights is much more than a cultural celebration. Our vision is to bring communities together while creating opportunities for women entrepreneurs and brands to grow. Seeing thousands of people celebrate together at Oasis Mall last year was incredibly rewarding. With our fourth edition, we aim to create an even bigger celebration where culture meets commerce, brands connect with consumers, and families create unforgettable memories."

With an established history of organising community celebrations, corporate events and experiential brand activations, Skillopaedia continues to develop platforms that connect businesses with audiences through memorable experiences.