Daman UAE IPO Fund opens to retail investors with Dh 1,000 minimum subscription

Daman Investments PSC announced that the Daman UAE IPO Fund has been restructured to accept retail investors with a minimum subscription of Dh 1,000, expanding access to IPO-linked opportunities in the UAE.

The company said: "The fund is the only UAE-based vehicle set up to exclusively target IPOs and recently IPO listed companies on regulated stock exchanges in the UAE and internationally."

"Launched in 2022 for institutions and qualified investors, the fund invests in IPOs and recently listed companies, with selective exposure to other MENA markets and to global IPOs/companies that have gone public on regulated exchanges over the past five years," the company added.

Shehab Gargash, founder and chairman, Daman Investments, noted: “I am particularly proud to present our UAE and regional markets to the retail investor. We launched Daman 27 years ago on the back of our belief in our equity markets and extending it to retail investors is a natural progression of this long-term mission of Daman.”

“The Daman UAE IPO Fund is a very distinctive product in the highly competitive IPO subscription market. It not only gives investors convenient access to IPOs but also provides the added benefit of portfolio diversification by offering exposure to a carefully managed basket of opportunities with higher return potential,” added Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO of Daman Investments.

According to the company, MENA recorded its strongest first-half IPO performance since 2008, with 28 listings raising $4.9 billion, while the UAE market has raised $28.8 billion over the last four years through listings on DFM and ADX. The firm said the fund has secured allocations in multiple high-profile UAE IPOs since inception.

For more information about the Daman UAE IPO Fund, contact via email: cs@daman.ae.