Daman Markets steps into the ring as official sponsor of the UAE Boxing Federation

Daman Markets, a leading financial services provider, has announced its official sponsorship partnership with the UAE Boxing Federation. The partnership was formalised at a signing ceremony held on June 29, 2026, in Dubai, bringing Daman Markets into the ring as a supporter of one of the region’s top national sporting bodies.

Through this partnership, Daman Markets is committed to backing the growth of UAE sport, investing in an even brighter future for the nation’s sporting ecosystem, and ensuring that UAE boxing continues to produce world-class athletes for generations to come.

Sport in the UAE has never been stronger. Across disciplines and arenas, athletes representing this country are stepping onto the world stage and delivering results that reflect years of deliberate investment, long-term planning, and a true culture of ambition.

The UAE’s impressive track record is the output of an integrated approach to sport, one built on talent identification, world-class infrastructure, sports science, and international partnerships that give UAE athletes every possible advantage. Officials and sports bodies across the country have been clear that this is just the beginning.

For Daman Markets, the success of UAE sport is something worth celebrating, and worth backing. The company believes that sport, at every level, is one of the most powerful investments a community can make. It builds character, creates pathways for young talent, instils values that last a lifetime, and generates a sense of national pride that goes well beyond a medal or a podium. This sponsorship is a statement of belief that the athletes, coaches, and federations doing this work deserve the backing of partners that share their values and want to see them succeed.

Within the broader world of UAE sport, boxing holds a particular resonance for Daman Markets. Both worlds demand the same things from the people who operate within them: discipline, preparation, the ability to read a situation, manage risk, and make decisions under pressure.

Whether analysing a trade or preparing for a match, the fundamentals are exactly the same. Those who ultimately succeed are the ones who show up consistently, do the work, and perform when it counts.

"Boxing has always commanded respect because you cannot shortcut it. The preparation, the focus, the willingness to keep going, these are human values as much as they are sporting ones," commented Samer Mourched, CEO of Daman Markets. "These values sit at the heart of what we do at Daman Markets, and we are proud to stand behind UAE boxing and to invest in the athletes, coaches, and communities that are building the future of this sport."

For both organisations, this partnership marks a genuine connection in values. The federation has spent years developing champions, promoting excellence, and advancing boxing across the UAE. Daman Markets sees in them a natural partner that embodies the same relentless pursuit of performance and long-term growth that defines the company's approach to financial markets and supporting traders.

This partnership represents Daman Markets' commitment to backing the sporting ecosystem of the nation it calls home. It is about being in the UAE's corner, in sport, in community, and in the development of a nation that continues to punch above its weight and ultimately exceed expectations on the world stage.