Daman Investments, Allianz Global Investors sign MoU to introduce target-driven investment options to end-of-service programme

Daman Investments (PSC), a leading asset manager in the UAE, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Allianz Global Investors (“AllianzGI”), one of the world’s leading active asset managers, to collaborate on offering risk-based investment options as part of the MOHRE-approved Daman Investments End-of-Service programme.

The initiative will expand the existing programme, which currently provides a capital-protected savings solution for end-of-service benefits, by introducing additional investment options designed to give employees greater choice in how their savings are managed.

The collaboration combines Daman’s understanding of the UAE’s regulatory and workplace savings landscape with AllianzGI’s global expertise in long-term investment and retirement solutions. The two firms already share an established relationship, having previously launched the first onshore feeder fund in the UAE.

Daman selected AllianzGI as its preferred partner for this initiative based on its strong track record in target-driven investment solutions, which can be tailored to local needs and integrate both public and private market exposure for long-term outcomes.

Commenting on the initiative, Shehab Gargash, founder and chairman of Daman Investments, said: "We are honoured to be among the select MOHRE-approved service providers for end-of-service benefits management in the UAE. Our collaboration with Allianz Global Investors reaffirms our commitment and belief in the strength and resilience of the UAE economy."

Ahmed Khizer Khan, CEO of Daman Investments, added: "The UAE continues to make important progress in modernising workplace savings frameworks. Through this collaboration, we aim to build on the foundation of our end-of-service programme by introducing additional investment options that support the evolving needs of employers and employees."

Alexandra Auer, head of distribution EMEA at Allianz Global Investors, said:

"We are pleased to partner with Daman on this initiative as part of our ongoing commitment to the region. The UAE is an important market for long-term savings solutions, and we look forward to leveraging AllianzGI’s expertise in holistic retirement solutions through RiskLab, alongside our global advisory and investment capabilities, to support the continued development of the country’s workplace savings ecosystem."

For more information, please email damaneos@daman.ae or call +971 4 6109666.