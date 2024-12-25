Dalma Mall unveils 'Tales & Treats' winter series with Dh100,000 in rewards

This winter, Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi’s beloved shopping and leisure destination, is pulling out all the stops to bring an extraordinary celebration to its visitors. The mall has transformed into a magical wonderland, bursting with vibrant decorations, live entertainment, incredible prizes, and captivating activities to delight families and shoppers alike. From December 24 to January 13, 2025, visitors can shop, dine, and entertain for the chance to win a share of an exciting prize pool worth Dh100,000.

"At Dalma Mall, we aim to create experiences that go beyond shopping, offering our visitors the perfect blend of festive spirit, unforgettable memories, and rewarding surprises," said Bhupinder Singh, general manager and CFO at Dalma Mall. "This year’s winter series is our way of bringing families and communities together through enchanting tales, incredible rewards, and joyful moments."

The mall has curated a mesmerising lineup of live entertainment that promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Featuring world-class acrobatic artists, flown in exclusively for the celebrations, these talented performers will transport visitors to a dreamy realm of enchanting stories and spellbinding displays.

Dressed in dazzling, festive-themed costumes, the performers are guaranteed to bring smiles to young faces and add a touch of magic to the holiday season. Their awe-inspiring acts will create unforgettable moments for families, turning every visit to Dalma Mall into a cherished memory. Adding to the excitement is Dalma Mall’s exclusive Scratch & Win campaign, which rewards shoppers with instant prizes and exclusive deals. With prizes worth up to Dh100,000, this initiative makes holiday shopping more rewarding than ever. Every purchase brings an opportunity to win, ensuring that visitors leave with not just shopping bags but lasting smiles too. Ring in 2025 with unforgettable celebrations

Dalma Mall will also host an electrifying New Year’s Day lineup on January 1, creating a spectacular start to 2025. From live attractions to immersive activities, the celebration promises to set the tone for a year filled with surprises and excitement. And that’s just the beginning! Dalma Mall is gearing up to unveil a thrilling series of events in 2025, ensuring that the momentum carries forward with vibrant energy, joy, and memorable moments for all its visitors.