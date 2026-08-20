Dalil Information Technology unveils ‘Borderless Age’ AI vision

Dalil Information Technology has unveiled a new strategic vision aimed at positioning artificial intelligence as a core part of the digital infrastructure supporting governments, financial institutions and enterprises.

Dubbed the “Borderless Age”, the strategy reflects the company’s view that AI is moving beyond content generation and productivity tools towards systems capable of executing tasks, coordinating workflows, monitoring risks and supporting decision-making across critical industries.

Yahia Alhami, Group CEO of Dalil Information Technology, said the next phase of AI adoption will see intelligent systems becoming more deeply integrated into business and government operations.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer simply about increasing productivity," Alhami said. “It is becoming the intelligent infrastructure that connects businesses, governments and financial ecosystems, enabling faster decisions, stronger security and more efficient public services."

Within businesses, the company expects specialised AI agents to play a growing role across functions including sales, finance, compliance and cybersecurity. Potential applications range from predictive intelligence and real-time liquidity monitoring to automated regulatory processes and continuous protection of digital assets.

The strategy also extends to financial services, where AI could help businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions manage regulatory compliance, detect fraud, automate processes and gain a more unified view of their financial operations.

Government services represent another area of focus. Dalil sees opportunities to connect areas such as digital identity, border management, immigration, healthcare, transportation and payments through intelligent digital platforms designed to improve the speed and security of public services.

Satellite-enabled communications are also expected to support this shift by extending connectivity across remote areas, transportation corridors and underserved communities, reducing reliance on traditional terrestrial infrastructure.

Dalil’s strategy is focused on embedding AI into infrastructure supporting governments, airports, border agencies, financial institutions and national digital platforms rather than developing standalone applications.

"The true value of artificial intelligence is not creating another chatbot,” Alhami said. "Its greatest potential lies in connecting intelligence to real-world infrastructure that enables better decisions, stronger security and more effective public services."

The company also highlighted governance, cybersecurity, privacy, digital sovereignty and ethical standards as key considerations as AI becomes more deeply embedded in critical infrastructure.

Alhami said human leadership would remain central despite increasing automation, with organisations needing to combine technological capabilities with strategic judgment, accountability and trust as adoption accelerates.