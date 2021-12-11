Daiso launches Christmas collection

Japanese retail store, Daiso Japan, recently unveiled its Christmas collection for 2021. Filled with endless varieties, ranging across Christmas trees, ornaments, festive lights, reindeer figurines, and scented candles, customers will be able to pick their favourite Christmas décor from a wide variety of options.

Additionally, for people looking to celebrate the food, sparkle and shine of the holiday season, the store boasts exclusive tableware coffee mugs, platters, crockery and cutlery to celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Christmas.

The brand is also stocked up for all bakeware and kitchenware lovers with its exclusive range of cookie cutters, silicon molds, hand mixers, and spatulas. Additionally, customers can even design their own gift hampers and Christmas presents by choosing their favourite decorations from the varied Daiso range comprising of gift-wrapping paper, ribbons, decorative gift boxes, baskets, etc.

The products are affordably priced starting from Dh7 onwards for this year’s Christmas collection, which means there’s something for everyone at Daiso Japan.