Daiso Japan unveils the largest Ramadan collection in the UAE

Daiso Japan has unveiled the largest Ramadan collection in the UAE, featuring more than 4,000 diverse items starting from just Dh5. Proudly presenting its most extensive and comprehensive Ramadan range to date, the collection has been carefully curated to help customers create warm and memorable atmospheres in their homes throughout the holy month.

The collection includes an impressive selection of lanterns in various sizes, ranging from 15cm up to 120cm, alongside decorative lighting, soft cushions, and elegantly designed Ramadan countdown calendars that add a special touch to daily traditions during the sacred month.

This year’s range introduces distinctive new pieces, including mosque display décor and elegant wooden ornaments with integrated lighting, available in sizes from 30cm to 150cm. The collection also features Arabesque-inspired decorations influenced by traditional Islamic patterns. These standout pieces are ideal for enhancing home décor and curating thoughtful gift arrangements, seamlessly blending cultural authenticity with modern design.

Customers can also explore a new assortment of incense burners, cushions, tableware, trays, cups, Quran stands, Ramadan calendars, prayer mats, and much more with a special focus on Ramadan lighting that creates a truly spiritual ambiance.

For those preparing to host Ramadan gatherings, Daiso Japan offers a complete range of table-setting essentials, including tablecloths, cups, tableware, coordinated décor pieces, and eye-catching hanging decorations that bring a festive atmosphere to every corner of the home. With numerous new and unique products introduced this year, customers will find everything they need for decorating, hosting, and celebrating with ease.

The full Ramadan collection is available at all Daiso Japan stores across the UAE.