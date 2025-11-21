  • search in Khaleej Times
Daiso Japan unveils largest Christmas collection across its 51 stores in UAE

Choose from traditional green trees, snow-dusted ones, pre-lit versions with built-in lights, or lush pine-styled trees

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 12:59 PM

Step into the magical world of Christmas at Daiso Japan, the UAE’s ultimate festive destination. With more than 5,000 Christmas items available across all 51 stores, Daiso Japan delivers joy, sparkle, and celebration at unbeatable value. From show-stopping trees to dazzling décor and charming gifts, the brand offers everything needed to bring the season to life.

For those decorating a cosy corner or transforming an entire home, Daiso presents a wide selection of Christmas trees ranging from 2ft to 12ft. Customers can choose from traditional green trees, snow-dusted versions, pre-lit styles with built-in lights, or lush pine-inspired designs.

To elevate the festive ambience, Daiso offers LED light strings with up to 3,000 bulbs in warm, cool, and multicolour options. The ornament collection is equally extensive, featuring classic red, green, and gold as well as modern shades like pink, silver, and blue. Ribbons, bows, tree toppers, tree skirts, and a vast range of hanging décor complete the assortment, making it easy for shoppers to craft a perfectly personalised festive look.

To set the festive mood, Daiso offers artificial snow, snow sprays, seasonal cushions, garlands, wreaths, and light-up accents that add warmth and joy to any space. Whether the preference is traditional or modern, rustic or whimsical, the collection caters to every décor style.

For gatherings and holiday meals, Daiso’s Christmas-themed tableware adds a special touch. The range includes ceramic plates, mugs, festive trays, napkins, and centerpieces — offering everything needed to create a cozy, coordinated, and stylish holiday table.

You can shop a selection of Christmas items online at www.daisojapanme.com, but to explore the full magical collection, visit any of Daiso Japan’s 51 stores across the UAE.