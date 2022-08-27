Daiso Japan unveils brand new collection for back-to-school

Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 2:49 PM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 3:13 PM

Daiso Japan is a renowned Japanese value store built around the idea of ‘Fun and Surprises’. The store provides customers with a wide variety of unique, fun, and good quality daily-use products at a very affordable price. August is back-to-school season, when children go shopping in preparation for the re-opening of schools. This year, the brand is offering students a colourful range of back-to-school products.

Not only do the stationery aisles at Daiso Japan carry a lot of fun and surprises, but the products are also considerably affordable compared to other places. This year’s highlight is the Disney and Marvel lunch bags, boxes, and bottles. Popular characters such as Elsa from ‘Frozen’, Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and the Avengers are featured on these items. Other popular and unique products available at Daiso Japan are the cute erasers, boards, markers, notebooks in various sizes, and water-based stationery suitable for younger children.