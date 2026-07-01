Daiso Japan UAE makes summer travel easier with affordable essentials for every journey

As the summer travel season gets underway, DAISO Japan UAE is helping travellers prepare for their next getaway with a wide range of practical, stylish, and affordable travel essentials. Available across its 51 stores and online, the collection features everything needed to stay organised and comfortable while travelling, with most items starting from just Dh7.5.

Whether planning a family holiday, a weekend escape, or a business trip, customers can choose from an extensive selection of travel solutions designed to make packing and travelling more convenient. The collection includes packing organisers, compression bags to maximise luggage space, cosmetic pouches, refillable travel bottles, and compact toiletry accessories, making it easy to keep essentials neatly organised throughout the journey.

For added comfort during flights and long-distance travel, DAISO Japan also offers neck pillows, travel-sized personal care products, pill organisers, toothbrush kits, and other on-the-go essentials designed to make every trip more comfortable.

Families can also discover a variety of travel-friendly products, including activity items for children, beach and pool accessories, and other holiday must-haves to help make summer adventures more enjoyable.

To help travellers stay organised and travel with peace of mind, the collection also includes luggage tags, travel locks, passport accessories, and other practical necessities that offer added convenience and security while exploring new destinations.

Known for combining quality, functionality, and value, DAISO Japan continues to be a trusted destination for everyday essentials and seasonal collections. Customers can explore the complete travel range at DAISO Japan stores across the UAE or online at www.daisojapanme.com.

Customers can also follow @daiso_japan_uae on Instagram for the latest product launches, promotions, and seasonal collections.

With more than 80,000 products and approximately 800 new arrivals every month, DAISO Japan continues to offer innovative and affordable solutions for everyday living, with most items priced from just Dh7.5. The brand has a strong presence across the UAE and the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, making it a preferred destination for quality products at accessible prices.